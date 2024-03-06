"Jayson Tatum can't do this": Shaquille O'Neal and TNT crew hilariously awestruck by Joey Chestnut eating 39 pierogis in two minutes

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were recently in Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before getting their hearts broken by the Cavs, a prominent competitive food eater, Joey Chestnut, was in attendance to show his eating prowess during the halftime show. Chestnut ridiculously ate 39 pierogis in 2 minutes and proved why he's the eating champion.

Shaquille O'Neal and the TNT crew couldn't help but give their most honest reactions towards Joey Chestnut's mind-boggling talent. Adam Lefkoe even compared Chestnut's prowess to world-class athletes and humorously called out Jason Tatum for not being able to pull off something like what Chestnut can.

Lefkoe said during the TNT halftime show:

"See I'm over here watching a world class athelete. [Joey Chestnut] is a world class athelete. Jayson Tatum can't do this."

Jokes aside, Joey Chestnut is one of the top competitive eaters today. He's known for dethroning the six-time hotdog-eating champion Takeru "Tsunami" Kobayashi in 2007 after setting the world record of eating 66 hotdogs. Then in 2009, Chestnut defended his title from Kobayashi and set another world record with 68 eaten hotdogs. As of 2022, Joey currently holds the world record for most eaten hotdogs with a total of 76.

Cavs vs Celtics recap: Jayson Tatum and the Celtics fail to capitalize on their first-half dominance

Jayson Tatum

It was a big day in Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers not only celebrated the legendary NFL careers of the Kelce brothers, but also snapped Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' 11-game win streak. Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen carried the Cavs with both scoring 20+ points respectively. Wade scored 23 points and Allen notched up 21 points in a narrow 105-104 win.

Assisting the two top scorers for Cleveland were Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. Garland came up with a double-double performance, adding 16 points and 11 assists. Okoro was hitting his shots as well, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Jayston Tatum and the Celtics failed to capitalize on their 10-point first-half lead. Tatum dominated the first two quarters with 22 points and eight rebounds. However, his hot streak on the hardwood cooled down in the second half, and finished the game with a total of 26 points and 13 rebounds.

It's back to the drawing boards for the Boston Celtics as they prepare to face the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Celtics need to figure out a way to stop Nikola Jokic from efficiently setting his team up if they want to win their upcoming matchup.