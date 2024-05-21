"Jayson Tatum & Tony Brothers is just new Scott Foster & Chris Paul" - NBA fans clamor over referee assignment for Celtics vs Pacers Game 1

NBA fans showed their disagreement with Tony Brothers' assignment for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The veteran referee has earned a reputation among fans, getting criticized for his performances when he officiates games involving Jayson Tatum.

As soon as the league announced that Brothers is taking part in the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers series-opener, several fans were unhappy with the decision.

One fan compared this 'duo' to a player-referee rivalry that went on for years in the association.

"Jayson Tatum & Tony Brothers is really just the new Scott Foster & Chris Paul," one fan wrote.

One fan said that Brothers would sabotage this game on behalf of the league.

"This NBA is complicit to trying to determine outcomes and prolong a series. They know Celtics play their best basketball on defense and transition runs and a petty emotional referee like Tony, who doesn’t care about the game is there to sabotage it," a fan said.

Another fan aimed at another referee, saying he'd 'screw' the Pacers again in this series.

"Tyler Ford, fresh off screwing @Pacers out of Game 1 last round, back at it tonight. #Pacers," another fan said.

More fans spoke about the prospect of Brothers calling techs on Jayson Tatum and affecting the game for the Celtics.

Fans criticized Tony Brothers before Thunder-Mavs Game 6

Tony Brothers was the subject of criticism before the Dallas Mavericks beat the OKC Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Several fans went online to call out the decision to put Brothers to officiate that pivotal game, which ended with the Mavs advancing to the Western Conference finals.

Last week, he starred in a controversial moment with Jayson Tatum, calling a tech on him after the player did a hand wave. Brothers has been involved in other controversies over the years, including calling Spencer Dinwiddie a 'b***h a** motherf***er' in 2022.

"Not only would I like my money back. But I would like to not be called a b***h-a** mother f****er to my teammates," Dinwiddie said, via Yahoo Sports. "If there's anybody who feels that way about me — not naming any names — they can address me personally, face to face."

The 2024 Eastern Conference finals start tonight at TD Garden in Boston and will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.