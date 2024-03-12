"Jeanie Buss era is defined by cheap decisions & poor taste" - NBA fans troll Lakers for teaming up with Logan Paul & KSI

The LA Lakers and Prime Hydration have reached a deal that sees the sports beverage named as the official sports drink of the storied NBA franchise.

The beverage has continued to make waves and expand their brand-connetions over thw last year, recently partnering with the UFC as well. The drink, created by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, has become wildly successful.

The drink advertises itself as a low-sugar option packed with vitamins, electrolytes and BCAAs. That, combined with the slew of unique flavors, has seen the company distance itself from competitors.

According to the UFC, who have partnered with the company in similar fashion, the drink is the fastest growing beverage of all time. The announcement was made on Tuesday, with the Lakers taking to X to share the news.

While the deal is a massive one for Prime, marking their latest endeavor into the world of professional sports, many NBA fans aren't as enthusiastic.

Although it's unclear what the deal between Prime and the NBA team will entail and how the partnership will be featured in-game, the reaction from fans was clear.

In response to the news, fans cracked jokes both about the image of KSI used as part of the announcement, as well as the state of the franchise.

The organization broke the news with a tweet:

"Lakers x @PrimeHydrate Hydration: Get ready L.A., PRIME Hydration is the new Official Sports Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers."

Logan Paul's deal with LA Lakers wasn't the only massive deal secured for Prime this week

While many LA fans weren't pleased with the news, it wasn't the only massive deal secured by Prime Hydration this week.

In recent years, Logan Paul has shifted from exclusively YouTube content to also participating as a WWE wrestler. This week, reports indicated that Paul's Prime Hydration drink had not only secured a deal with the NBA franchise, but also the WWE.

For the first time, the wrestling brand will feature in-ring advertising, with Paul's Prime Hydration logo being featured in the center of the ring.

In an interview with Variety, Paul opened up on the situation, sharing his excitement while also putting into perspective just how big the brand has gotten.

“Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry, and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment.”

Much like the reaction from NBA fans regarding Prime's partnership with the Lakers, WWE fans didn't seem too pleased with the news as well.

Nevertheless, Prime Hydration seems poised to charge on full steam ahead in the new year.