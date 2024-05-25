"Jeanie Buss must be doing a few lines"- Lakers fans in shambles as JJ Redick reportedly meets team "for an extended period"

JJ Redick reportedly met the LA Lakers for an "extended period" last week at the draft combine in Chicago. As per NBA insider Shams Charania, Redick awas the first candidate they met in person during their first round of interviews with potential coaching candidates.

The lead insider at The Athletic also reported that many around the NBA believe Redick is a 'frontrunner' for the Lakers' job. While Redick has impressed many with his knowledge of Xs and Os that he's spewed out as a podcaster and broadcaster with ESPN, the Lakers faithful aren't convinced he's the right man for the job.

After the disastrous end to Darvin Ham's tenure, the Lakers need a versatile and experienced coach to match up with the league's elite HCs. JJ Redick has no coaching experience at the NBA level compared to other candidates like James Borrego, Chris Quinn, Micah Nori, Sam Cassell and David Adelman, who are lead assistant coaches on their teams.

Redick's last gig in a locker room came during the 2020-21 season as a player. With several factors suggesting Redick might not be the perfect candidate, Lakers fans let their thoughts be known online after Shams Charania's report emerged.

One user said signing JJ Redick as an assistant coach would be the right choice, but Jeanie Buss was making a blunder if she is considering him to lead the Lakers next year:

"As assistant I’m fine with it but Head Coach Jeanie Buss must be doing a few lines."

Another fan called out the Lakers for not being serious enough on this coaching hunt:

"Lakers continue to be an unserious organization"

A fan said it was a mistake and the Lakers shouldn't be coveting another rookie coach after Darvin Ham:

"Big mistake. The lakers don’t need another rookie coach. Sell the whole franchise"

A fan questioned how long it would take the Lakers fans to call for JJ Redick's firing:

"How long before laker fans want him fired"

LeBron James not involved in Lakers' coaching search amid interest in podcast co-host JJ Redick

When the JJ Redick rumors first surfaced, many thought it was because of his connection with LeBron James. The two started a podcast about a month ago called "Mind The Game," where they take a deep dive into the Xs and Os.

With their business partnership coming about just weeks before Darvin Ham's firing and reports of the Lakers' interest in Redick, the widely spread narrative was that James played a role in it.

However, LeBron's agent and Klutch Sports CEO, Rich Paul, debunked that narrative. He doubled down on ESPN's Brian Windhorst's report that James is not involved in the Lakers' coaching search.

"LeBron is not involved. That's accurate," Paul told Bleacher Report. "As for the coaching search, this is a Lakers' decision.

"I always advise LeBron or anybody for that matter not to really position yourself in a manner of which you have a hand so strong in a decision that could come back to bite you down the road."

James is undecided on his future with the Lakers. He has a player $51.4 million player option for next season. He could decline that and become a free agent. LA is reportedly doing everything to keep the superstar in town. The Lakers are willing to offer him the max via an opt-in or a new deal in free agency.

According to a report, LA is willing to draft his son Bronny James to lure James into continuing his time with the franchise.