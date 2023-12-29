"Jeez, dramatic rookie": Klay Thompson proud of Brandin Podziemski taking accountability for Heat loss

Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson said that the 114-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday at home was on all of them and not just rookie Brandin Podziemski.

Asked for his thoughts about Podziemski saying that he was a reason for the defeat, as he couldn't bring the energy to the game, the veteran Warriors guard said in the post-game press conference:

“Jeez, dramatic rookie. Yeah. It wasn’t great tonight, and I don’t know, I don’t have a great answer for you. You can’t blame BP (Podziemski).

"It’s hard to bring the energy that he does in 82 nights a year, but he does it to the best of his ability. But it’s just not the best performance for the night from anybody.”

The Warriors competed against the Heat early on but lost steam as the game progressed.

Seven players scored in double digits for Golden State, but none went beyond 13 points. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson top-scored for the team but shot poorly, going 3-of-15 and 4-of-11, respectively. The loss was the second straight for the Warriors (15-16), who had won their previous five games.

For the Heat, who were without All-Star Jimmy Butler because of an injured calf, Tyler Herro led with 26 points. Rookie forward Jamal Cain came of the bench to score 18, while Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points apiece, as Miami improved to 19-12 on the season.

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry dejected following tough home loss to Heat

Veteran Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were visibly dejected after they endured their second straight defeat on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

The Warriors All-Star backcourt had a horrible shooting night, each scoring only 13 points on a combined 26.9% shooting (7-of-26). Their shooting struggles were heavy on the team, which played catch-up to the Heat for much of the contest.

Just before the game wrapped up, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were seen in a somber mood on the bench, with the latter covering his head with a towel. Here's the clip below:

The loss was the second straight for Golden State after losing 120-114 to defending champions Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day. Thanks to players going in and out of the roster because of injuries and other issues, the Warriors have struggled to a 15-16 record.