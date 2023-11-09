"Jeezy pulling up from the parking lot": NBA Twitter riotous as Ime Udoka gets dissed in front of ex Nia Long by $10 million worth rapper 

Nia Long's ex-partner and former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka had some digs coming his way from rapper Jeezy.

In an exclusive and candid interview with Long, the 'Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101' star minced no words in dissing Udoka in front of Long. That left NBA fans on Twitter buzzing and sharing their two cents.

While some felt that Jeezy, worth $10 million, made sense, one fan felt that the former was taking shots at Udoka without mercy. After he said "real n***s don't cheat, one fan felt that it was more than a veiled shot:

"Jeezy pulling up from the parking lot"

The comment left fans in splits.

NBA fans were in splits when they read the comment from one of the fans who shared his thoughts on Jeezy dissing Ime Udoka

One segment of fans had their thoughts on the singer's take as well:

Some fans believed Jeezy's comments made sense

The responses continue to grow strong, but there's no denying that the 46-year-old made his thoughts on the matter very clear.

Jeezy believes that real men don't cheat, stresses the same to Nia Long

One of the moments in the hour-long interview between Jeezy and Nia Long had the former saying that real men wouldn't cheat.

The 53-year-old model referenced her ex-partner Ime Udoka who was suspended by the Boston Celtics. He was later fired for an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer, to which the 'Put On' reflected on what Long went through.

"Real n***s don’t cheat. There's something in us that makes us want to be right across the board. I want to be honorable and just... Anybody that's real—and when I say real, I mean real with yourself—there's a sense of integrity there," he said.

"My life is built on integrity. That's my moral compass. If I'm not integral, I'm off."

While Long reportedly split with Udoka last September, it was reported that the rapper recently filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai. He also addressed his divorce, saying that the couple tried to save their marriage through counseling, but it was unsuccessful. They share a one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

The interview also saw Long speak about how she wants her sons to be respected men in the society, and how it's her responsibility to ensure that they grow up to be that way. She and Udoka share an 11-year-old son.

The candid conversation has since been one of the most trending news across social media with fans sharing all kinds of emotions on the subject.