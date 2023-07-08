Jeff Teague recently shared a story of playing defense on Steph Curry during a preseason game in China in front of 100,000 people. Teague was a part of the Minnesota Timberwolves back then, while Curry was fresh off from winning his second NBA championship.

In a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, Teague discussed playing the best defense of his career against Curry in China. It was an offseason game but then-Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Teague for playing great defense and allowing the two-time MVP to score 40 points.

"We played Steph in China," Teague said. "We're playing KD, Steph and them n****s. I played the hardest defense I've ever played in my life. I wasn't trying to get embarrassed. There's 100,000 people in China. I'm like, "F**k that. He ain't about to kill me.'

"I swear to God, I never played this hard (on defense). Thibs came to me after the game and said it was the best defense I've ever played. Steph Curry had 44."

The game Jeff Teague was talking about happened on October 8, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. It was the second preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors as part of that year's NBA Global Games.

Steph Curry and the Warriors were coming off winning the 2017 NBA championship. Golden State were not messing around even though it was the preseason. They battered the Timberwolves that game to get the 142-110 win.

Curry led the way with 40 points, six rebounds and eight assists. He went 13-for-20 from the field, including 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also shot 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Klay Thompson had 28 points, six assists and two steals, while Kevin Durant added 22 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jeff Teague scored 10 points for the Timberwolves, and future Warriors player Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 21 points.

Steph Curry sends farewell to Jordan Paul, welcomes Chris Paul

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry during their time together with the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have officially welcomed Chris Paul to the team after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards. The Warriors parted ways with Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to get the veteran point guard.

Steph Curry sent his farewell message to Poole on Instagram, while also welcoming Paul to the Bay Area.

"Can't wait to see you blossom, big fella," Curry said. "Can't wait to see you shine in your own situation and just looking forward to competing, obviously, but being a fan of everything that you become. Good luck to you. And CP, can't wait to rock with you, brother. It's going to be different with us on the same side. Let's get it."

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors



“It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors“It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” https://t.co/aFOZ3fej7J

