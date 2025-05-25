Jeff Teague shreds Jalen Brunson's high usage in Knicks’ losses - “Holding that bi*ch for 17 seconds”

Jalen Brunson has been individually excellent despite his team going 0-2 in the Western Conference finals. Brunson had an impressive 40-point game in Game 1 and a 30-point double-double in Game 2 in the New York Knicks' loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Brunson made history after he scored the most points combined (79) in Game 1 and Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals since LeBron James (84) in 2009. Despite 43 and 36-point outings in Games 1 and 2, former NBA player Jeff Teague blamed Brunson for the loss.

During an episode of the "Club520" podcast, the former Atlanta Hawks player said that one of the reasons the Knicks were losing was because Jalen Brunson held the ball for too long.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know how the Knicks lose these games... the shot clock is 24 seconds, he is holding that bi*ch for 17 seconds," Teague said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former NBA player also added that because Brunson held the ball too long, his teammates failed to get any rhythm in the game.

"it's the way he hold the ball, they get no rhythm," he added. "That's why when he comes out of the game, all of a sudden the pace pick up, tempo pick up, you see people start hooping a little bit."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, the Knicks ran into trouble with Jalen Brunson holding the ball. According to the New York Post, Brunson was holding the ball for over 10.1 seconds on every possession, which was higher than 8.6 seconds during the regular season.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had also pointed out that it was important for Brunson to share the ball with other stars on the roster.

Teague might be right in saying that Brunson slowed down the Knicks' offense when he held the ball for too long. Josh Hart has previously shown trust in the Knicks' high-paced game.

Ad

"I think when we play fast, it's tough for teams to keep up. We’ve got a lot of weapons out there. When you’re playing fast, you can cause the defense to make mistakes. When you’re stagnant, it’s tougher."

Jalen Brunson makes a big statement before Game 3 against Pacers

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks already have their backs against the wall. They lost both home games and are headed to Indianapolis to face a tough crowd. The Knicks are just hours away from the most important game of their playoffs this season.

Ad

Before Game 3, Brunson spoke on the mentality of his team for the game.

"Everything we need to do has to be better. Our next game, our most important game, we've just got to go out there and fight."

Expand Tweet

The New York Knicks have been arguably the most resilient team in the league this postseason. They are coming off a series win against the defending champions and with their backs against the wall, the Pacers should expect a big response.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More