Jeremy Sochan gives bold admission, believes soccer club Arsenal will win it all

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, after having the best game of this season, was interviewed in the post-game presser where he was asked about his favorite soccer club, Arsenal.

The reporter asked Sochan if he believes the English club has a shot at winning this year's prestigious Champions League. In response, Sochan offered a blend of humor and seriousness:

"Oh yea, we winning the Champions League, Premier League too. We gonna be you know, good.

He continued:

"And hopefully I'll be able to catch a few games cause I'm gonna go to Europe after this season so."

It is widely reported that the Spurs forward is an avid soccer fan, rooting for Arsenal.

Arsenal has been dominant throughout 2023/24 season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal found themselves at the summit of the Premier League standings following the conclusion of Matchweek 28, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

The Gunners clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday, March 9, overcoming a second-half struggle to maintain their slim lead. The decisive goal came from Kai Havertz in the 86th minute, securing a crucial win for the club.

After 28 matches, Arsenal boasts 64 points with a goal difference of +46. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, March 10, allowing the Gunners to maintain their position at the summit.

Last season, Arsenal held the top spot for 248 days before succumbing to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. This season, the alterations implemented by head coach Arteta appear to be bearing fruit in the team's new game plan.

The Gunners have secured wins in all eight matches since the start of the new year, boasting an impressive aggregate score of 33-4.

The club also etched its name in English football history by becoming the first team to achieve three consecutive away victories, each by a margin of five or more goals. Additionally, they secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by triumphing over Porto in a penalty shootout.

Jeremy Sochan leads San Antonio Spurs over Phoenix Suns

Jeremy Sochan played a pivotal role in San Antonio's victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, sinking a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute.

He concluded the game with an impressive 26 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. The Spurs secured a narrow 104-102 win, despite rookie Victor Wembanyama being sidelined due to injury.

The Spurs were able to withstand the Suns duo with Devin Booker's 36-point night, and Kevin Durant's 29 to split a two-game series at home in San Antonio and finish the season series, 3-1.

In the final five minutes, the Suns outpaced the Spurs with a 14-7 run, yet Jeremy Sochan's critical 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining proved to be the deciding factor. Both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant missed potential game-winning 3-pointers in the closing seconds of the game.