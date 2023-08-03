"You're right, the little motorcycle T-Rex": Jerry Stackhouse and Gilbert Arenas recall hilarious incident of bailing the latter out of jail

Jerry Stackhouse and Gilbert Arenas' paths crossed for one year when both played for the Washington Wizards back in the 2003-04 season.

In that year, Stackhouse had to bail out Arenas when he got into trouble with the police.

Stackhouse saw Arenas getting in trouble with the law because his motorcycle had no tags on it while riding around Washington DC. Here's what he said on FUBO Sports:

"When I had to come and get him from the police station that one night from him driving around in the car with no tags. He had one of those with the one wheel."

Arenas: "You're right, the little motorcycle, T-Rex."

Stackhouse: "He came to DC with a T-Rex and didn't put not tags on it and tried riding around and he's like okay and they took his a** to jail one night and then I had to go talk to the police like 'man, I'm gonna get it I promise you, I'm gonna get him some tags tomorrow.'"

Jerry Stackhouse saw the potential of a young Gilbert Arenas

Jerry Stackhouse at this time was the leader of the Washington Wizards, but only averaged 13.9 points per game before getting arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

As the leading scorer for the Wizards the previous year, the team was in need of someone to carry the scoring load with Stackhouse out of the season. This was the opportunity grabbed by Arenas that turned him into "Agent 0," finishing that year with 19.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

The success of Gilbert Arenas was not a surprise anymore for Stackhouse who saw him with a very intense work ethic arriving in Washington. He complimented Arenas:

"Watching him shoot the basketball, man, it was like special to watch. I mean handling the ball, the drills he done. I remember he done working them and doing those between the ball drills and getting to his stuff so it wasn't no surprise to me that he had the success that he did."

Gilbert Arenas captured the NBA's most improved player award in 2003. The following seasons, he took the league by storm by making the NBA All-Star team from 2005 to 2007.

