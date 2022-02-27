“You play with Michael Jordan, he can have one leg he’s still gonna be the main guy”- Charles Oakley on Jerry Stackhouse wanting Michael Jordan to be the second guy for the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan retired having spent an illustrious 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls. After the 1997-98 NBA season, he announced his retirement, crowning his final season with a sixth championship title.

Three years after his retirement, he was persuaded to make a return to the league by the Washington Wizards. Joining Richard Hamilton and Chris Whitney, the others at the Wizards.

On 'The Old Man and the Three', Charles Oakley, who was a guest, spoke about the issues Jordan and Jerry Stackhouse faced in his second and final season. Oakley revealed that Stackhouse felt he ought to be the number one player on the team. However, Oakley was quick to reiterate that as long as Jordan was on the team, he would always be the number one player.

"I was there waiting for the year how he never sat out practice, him and Stackhouse used to go at it, you know that was a big thing because Jerry thought that Wizards should pass the torch to him and michael be the second no. You playing with Michael Jordan, he can have one leg and he's still gonna be the main guy." said Oakley,

Michael Jordan's time with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Coming out of a three-year retirement, Michael Jordan joined the Washington Wizards in 2001. He made his debut for the Wizards on October 30, 2001 in a game against the New York Knicks. The Wizards lost by a two-point differential as Jordan posted 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

"I wish I never played in Washington & for a number of reasons...It was really challenging to be able to be in a situation with an idol who at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player. And things were still being run through Michael Jordan"- Jerry Stackhouse

His first season with the Wizards ended with the Wizards posting a 37-45 record, with a 45.1% win-loss injury. They finished the season ranked fifth in their division. The Hall of Famer averaged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

His second season with the Wizards wasn't much of an improvement as he recorded 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His shooting accuracy wasn't as sharp as it used to be, as he shot 43.1% in his time with the Wizards compared to the 50.5% accuracy he registered with the Bulls.

