"Jerry West has a better chance of winning another championship than LeBron" - Rob Parker believes LeBron James will not win anymore NBA titles

On the latest episode of "Going Roggin" on NBC Los Angeles, analyst Rob Parker discussed LeBron James' chances of winning another championship. Parker believes there's no chance James adds another ring to his collection, stating:

"Jerry West has a better chance of winning an NBA championship than LeBron. It ain't happening... That window has come and closed. LeBron has also been hurt three of the four years he's been here. It's bad."

James already has four championships, but he's still chasing more in order to usurp Michael Jordan as the GOAT. However, James and the LA Lakers have failed miserably this season. They went from being title contenders to missing the playoffs.

Analyst Tim Cates agreed with Parker. He pointed out the quality of the teams in the 2022 playoffs. There are young, talented players who are ready to take over. Cates stated:

"No, absolutely not. I don't care who you put around him, he's not winning another championship. Father Time has finally caught up to him. Look at the NBA Playoffs. There is a lot of young talent out there."

LeBron James last won the title in 2020, inside the bubble during the pandemic. James earned his first two rings with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 before winning one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. James has had a lot of chances as he's been to the finals ten times.

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in four years. The Lakers have a very interesting summer ahead of them.

Russell Westbrook's contract is almost impossible to move, while Anthony Davis should focus on staying healthy for an entire season. The Lakers' roster is in shambles, but they have limited cap space. They also need to find a head coach capable of leading the team back to the promised land.

Another looming issue in the offseason is James' contract situation. James is entering the final year of his contract, but is eligible to sign a two-year extension starting August 4th.

In his exit interview last week, LeBron wouldn't speak about his possible contract extension. James stated:

"Well, the conversation has not been talked about technically because of the collective bargaining agreement. That can't even be discussed until later on in the year."

