"Jesus f*king c*t!” - Leaked audio shows Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tearing into Isaiah Hartenstein over foul

As the New York Knicks lost to the young Orlando Magic 98-94 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was caught on camera giving center Isaiah Hartenstein his thoughts along with profane language after a play in the third quarter.

The play occurred at the nine-minute mark of the third period when the Knicks were leading by six points. Hartenstein had an extra movement in his screen for Donte DiVincenzo and knocked Jalen Suggs on the floor.

With the lack of big men in the New York roster due to Mitchell Robinson's injury, the importance of Isaiah Hartenstein staying on the floor is crucial. The offensive foul given to him by the referees was his fourth, and the team sat him down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Thibodeau had quite a reaction, showing his frustration with the unnecessary foul.

"Why! Why!!! God d*** it. Precious! Jesus f****** C****," Thibodeau yelled.

Expand Tweet

Precious Achiuwa, an undersized center, replaced Hartenstein as he went out pleading his case to the Knicks coaching staff.

The New York Knicks eventually lost the lead and the game. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with seven points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Coach Tom Thibodeau gives an update on Jalen Bruson's injury

The New York Knicks (23-17) are still placed seventh in the NBA Western Conference, just behind the Indiana Pacers (23-16). The team has lost two of its last three games, and the presence of guard Jalen Brunson was sorely missed in the recent loss.

This was the second straight game that Brunson missed due to a calf injury, and his availability is still up in the air. However, Tom Thibodeau gave an optimistic update on the team's starting point guard's condition.

"He just goes through his routine to work out and get ready to play," Thibodeau said. "I trust him. When he's ready to go, he'll let us know."

Jalen Brunson has averaged 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 3-pointers and 1.0 steals in 38 games. He has only missed one game so far.

Up next on the Knicks schedule are three more home games against the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors from Wednesday to Saturday.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!