“Jim Dolan is a petulant child” - Stephen A. Smith believes the New York Knicks management runs around like a ‘bunch of w***es’

It’s hard not to categorize this New York Knicks season as a failure. After last season’s surprising success, this season has left fans angry and desperate for something better, and Stephen A. Smith is one of those fans.

Smith, born in New York City, has never shied his Knicks fandom. He's been one of the loudest voices when the team does not live up to expectations. On ESPN’s "First Take,” Smith went on a rant against the higher-ups in the Knicks organization. He called out owner Jim Dolan and president of basketball operations Leon Rose:

“Jim Dolan is a petulant child. … But if you're Leon Rose, you will do a one-on-one interview with the network owned by your boss instead of the media out there that have covered you yearlong, that has a plethora of questions to throw in your direction, because they are privy to knowledge most people aren’t privy to? It was a clear evasive tactic.”

Smith was referring to Rose speaking to Mike Breen of ESPN and the MSG Network about the season before the last game Sunday. The interview was aired on MSG, a channel owned by Dolan that covers New York sports. This was the first time Rose had spoken to a media member since before the season.

It seems like the safe option after not speaking to the media for a long time and after the season the Knicks (37-45) had.

The New York Knicks' quick front office review

New York Knicks future star RJ Barrett

Rose's time with the New York Knicks has been up and down, and that has mainly been represented on the court. Much of what worked with coach Tom Thibodeau has not worked, leading to a lot of public scrutiny.

Kemba Walker's signing turned into a massive mistake as he was kicked out of the rotation twice. The Julius Randle extension, which hasn’t even gone into effect yet, also became a mistake.

However, Rose has provided the Knicks with young talent through the draft.

Acquired in the last two drafts, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quinten Grimes, Jericho Sims and Miles McBride have shown flashes to be quality NBA players. They also landed Cam Reddish, a young talented player, for a first-round pick. The growth of RJ Barrett has also been spectacular. He has turned into one of the NBA's best young players.

KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse



Earlier this year, he did not make the



Shameful. RJ Barrett finished 27th in the NBA in PPGEarlier this year, he did not make the @BleacherReport Top 24 Players Under the Age 24Shameful. RJ Barrett finished 27th in the NBA in PPGEarlier this year, he did not make the @BleacherReport Top 24 Players Under the Age 24Shameful. https://t.co/fZUNoDoRiR

The issue is that there seemed to be a disconnect between the front office and the coaching staff. With so many young players playing well, they still struggled to find minutes over veterans.

The plan is clear for the Knicks, as they plan to build a young team and then hopefully get a top player eventually.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein