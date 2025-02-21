Jimmy Butler provides sneak peek of his coffee brand's latest collaboration with $3.6B fitness brand

Bigface, NBA star Jimmy Butler's coffee brand, has collaborated with fitness company "Whoop." The Golden State Warriors forward and the fitness company joined forces to enjoy a cup of coffee while having various discussions related to staying in shape.

The event was attended by several high-profile individuals and some snapshots of it were shared on the social media platform Instagram. The six-time NBA All-Star himself went on to share snippets of the event on his Instagram Stories.

Jimmy Butler's IG story (Photo credits: @jimmybutler/Instagram)

Whoop is a fitness tracker that helps users optimize their health and fitness plans. It monitors a person's sleep and stress to help them monitor their bodies. In 2017. Forbes listed the company on its "30 under 30" list. In 2021, Whoop reached a net worth of $3.6 billion. That is the most recent valuation for the company but it has not been updated since 2021.

World-class athletes such as Michael Phelps, Patrick Mahomes, and even Cristiano Ronaldo are ambassadors for the company.

Meanwhile, Bigface is a coffee company that seems to have found its start in the NBA Bubble in 2020. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimmy Butler and several NBA stars were able to continue playing basketball inside the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

In there, Butler started selling coffee to his fellow NBA players for $20 a cup. That little business venture in the Bubble is what kicked off Bigface. The coffee brand has a store located in Miami.

Who attended the collaboration between Jimmy Butler's brand and Whoop?

The reel that Jimmy Butler shared to his story was initially posted by Stephan Muller, Whoop's GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Director. Of course, both Muller and Butler were present for the event but it was also attended by a few notable individuals.

Muller posted images of the event on his Instagram, tagging the various people who attended.

Among the attendees was Emirati footballer Yahya Al-Ghassani. Ghassani plays for the pro club Shabab AlAhli, a professional team that is in the UAE Pro League.

Another notable guest at Bigface and Whoop's collaboration event is fitness guru Mike Thurston. Thurston has a massive presence on social media, with his YouTube channel already having 1.6 million subscribers. He also has a clothing line and a podcast called "First Things THRST."

CEO Ahmed Ben Chaibah was also in attendance. He is the founder of "Aquafun." An inflatable water park that holds the Guinness World record for being the largest one in the world.

Former professional football player Ryan Babel from the Netherlands was also in attendance at the event. Babel played football for clubs like Ajax, Liverpool, and Galatasaray. He announced his retirement from pro football in 2024 at the age of 37.

Aside from Babel, Edgar Davids, who is also Dutch, was in attendance at Jimmy Butler and Whoop's collaborative event. Similar to Babel, Davids has retired from playing professionally but is well renowned and hailed as a legend for his spells with Ajax, AC Milan, and Juventus.

Jimmy Butler will be back in action in the NBA on Friday when his Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings.

That game will be Golden State's first game back after the All-Star weekend. It also marks the beginning of a tough playoff push for a team that is 10th in the West.

