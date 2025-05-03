Jimmy Butler's agent doesn't shy away from lauding Rockets big Steven Adams - "This dude is incredible" 

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors find themselves preparing for a win or go home Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets after losing Game 6 at home 115-107. However, the animosity between both clubs didn't stop Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, from giving props to Rockets center Steven Adams.

Adams has been a force in the paint for Houston throughout their first-round series against Golden State, grabbing rebounds and serving as a defensive deterrent. His willingness to do the dirty work down low has made him into a valuable teammate for all the stars that he has played with throughout his career.

Along with his impactful play on the court, Adams is one of the best players in the NBA when it comes to how he interacts with the media. He handled his press conference extremely well, earning the respect of Lee, who is on the opposing side in this series.

"This dude is incredible," said Lee about Adams.

While each side wants to walk out of Houston with a Game 7 victory, both teams have earned the other's respect in a grueling series so far. The Warriors are grizzled veterans looking to add one last championship to their dynasty while the Rockets are young and are trying to prove that their regular season success wasn't a fluke.

Regardless of how the series ends, both teams will exit with a better understanding of the other and appreciation of the effort that was put forth in the series. Even Jimmy Butler, who is one of the games most effective trash talkers, has respect for what Adams is able to do.

Jimmy Butler knows firsthand just how powerful Steven Adams is

Jimmy Butler hasn't had the opportunity to play with Steven Adams yet in his NBA career. However, the former All-Star forward has competed against the New Zealand native to understand just how big a challenge he poses to his opponents.

After one of his games against Adams back when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, Butler gave the center props for his strength and screen-setting ability.

"That m*****f***** is strong," said Butler about Adams. "He hit me with one screen today and I thought 'My life is over.'"

Adams might not be the most talented player in the game, but players around the league have spoken about the brute force he brings to a game. Jimmy Butler has experienced Adams' screens enough firsthand to know how devastating it can be if he catches a defender off guard with one.

Both Jimmy Butler and Adams want to put their best foot forward in their Game 7 matchup for the right to move on and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Regardless of how the game ends up going, both sides will have gained a new level of respect for the other.

