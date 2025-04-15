Jimmy Butler's injury status for NBA Play-in Tournament vs Grizzlies after getting kneed by Kawhi Leonard revealed

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler's injury status was under heavy speculation after Sunday's regular-season finale against the LA Clippers. Butler played for 48 minutes and got kneed by Kawhi Leonard in the thigh. He limped around and didn't look comfortable. Butler said he would be available for the NBA Play-in Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday, the Warriors confirmed that by keeping Butler off the injury report. It's a significant update as the six-time All-Star's availability would be massive for the Golden State's chances of securing the seventh seed and a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets.

It would also offer the Warriors some rest, which they desperately need after botching the chance to finish the season sixth by losing to the Clippers at home in the regular season finale.

Butler was arguably the Warriors' best player in that matchup. He showed his ceiling-raising play in a playoff-caliber game after dropping 30 points and nine assists on 12 of 20 shots. Butler's two-way ability will bolster the Warriors' chances of avoiding an upset against the unpredictable Memphis Grizzlies.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies in 24 games. In his last game against Memphis, Butler tallied 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals on 63.6% shooting in a 134-125 win for the Warriors on Apr. 1. Butler has an 11-13 record against the Western Conference play-in team. Butler is favored to score over 21.5 points and over 6.5 assists.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Play-in Tournament game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game will be nationally televised by TNT, Tru TV and Max. Fans outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.

The Warriors are -305 favorites with a -7-point spread. The winner of this game will qualify for the playoffs as the seventh seed, while the loser will play the winner of the ninth vs. 10th seed game for the eighth seed.

