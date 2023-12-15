Jimmy Butler showcases his quirky sense of style as he flaunts Alo Yoga’s $313 G.O.A.T jacket in latest essentiawater photoshoot

Jimmy Butler is different both in his style and mind when it comes to basketball and also when it comes to his lifestyle choices. If any confusion was still there about his unique and quirky sense of style, he flushed it out on Miami Heat’s Media Day with his Emo look. In a recent IG post, Butler’s style sense was once again in full display.

In a recent photo shoot for the Essesntiawater, Butler chose to flaunt his quirky sense of style. He donned all Alo Yoga from top to down, but what stood out was his letterman jacket in the picture.

Butler wore iconic Varsity letterman Alo Yoga’s G.O.A.T jacket, covered in one-of-a-kind patches. The black color Varsity jacket that Butler wore in the photoshoot, costs $313 on its website. He also donned Alo’s black and white sneakers.

Essentiawater has emerged as one of the leading alkaline waters in the sports world with a promise to keep athletes hydrated. Apart from Jimmy Butler, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is also the ambassador of the brand. Essentiawater is also the official alkaline water of the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler files trademark for 'Emo Jimbo'

On Miami Heat’s Media Day, Jimmy Butler made the news for his Emo look. Despite the hilarious reactions from the media and his teammates, the NBA star kept himself well within his character and even asked his teammates not to mess with his look.

Months after the look on national television, Butler has filed for the ‘Emo Jumbo’ trademark. According to reports, Butler is planning to start his own clothing brand, which he's set to launch very soon.

During the Heat’s Media Day, Butler surprised everyone with long hair that covered one of his eyes. He also had piercings on his nose, lip and eyebrow, which made the headlines. When asked about his look during the press conference, Butler said that it was his ‘emo state’.

“Yeah, yeah, laugh it up,” said Butler to kick-off the media day press conference. “I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state, and I like this. This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

This season, Jimmy Butler has played 21 games for the Heat, averaging 21.5 points per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. He's averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Last season, he led the Heat to the NBA Finals. This season, though the Heat again don't seem to have much chance, so it will be interesting to see if Butler and the Heat surprise the league again.