“Sit next to me, I like you”: Jimmy Butler’s leadership on fleek as unseen clip with young Heat guard emerges

The Miami Heat secured a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite the absence of Jimmy Butler due to an ankle injury. Even when the six-time NBA All-Star was sidelined, he still did his duty as a team leader and mentor to the younger players.

As captured by the cameras, the 34-year-old NBA veteran called the attention of former Nevada Wolf Pack Caleb Martin to sit beside him.

"Come sit next to me. I said you can sit next to me, man. I like you," Butler said to Martin.

During their small huddle, Butler was giving instructions to Martin on how to operate on Bucks' Cam Payne's defense and how he could get to score around him.

"You out there hoopin' today," said Butler. Stay on baseline. But if he was going that way, you slide that way. When he reject it and came back this way. Come back this way. You just want to end up where the ball is and if he would have came off that way, you would have a layup because Cam Payne stepped up outside the charging circle. If you would have stayed there, you would have got a big bucket.

At the end of the game, Caleb Martin had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting while also dripping 2-of-3 threes against the Bucks in 26 minutes of playing time off the bench. However, his defender, Cam Payne, only had two points and three assists in 18 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler files trademark for 'Emo Jimbo'

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler officially filed a trademark for 'Emo Jimbo' after his eccentric appearance during NBA media day. The trademark is intended for a clothing brand that Butler plans to launch.

During media day, Butler came out with long string hair while covering one eye, along with piercings on his eyebrow, lip, and nose. This look as he said during the media day press conference is his 'emo state'.

“Yeah, yeah, laugh it up,” said Butler to kick-off the media day press conference. “I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

In the 14 games he played, Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals. However, he has missed the team's last two matchups due to an ankle injury, and the Heat have struggled with a 1-4 record in his absence.