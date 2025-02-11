Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Steph Curry's new teammate fare in Warriors' game vs Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks? (Feb. 10)

The Golden State Warriors squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a crunch interconference matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday. Jimmy Butler made his second appearance for the Warriors, joining Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody in the starting lineup.

The former Miami Heat star wasted no time making an impact on both ends of the floor. In the opening quarter, the veteran forward showcased his versatility, contributing four points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in just 7:40 minutes.

Butler contributed four more points in the second quarter, though it wasn’t his most efficient stretch, shooting just 1 of 5 from the field. However, his presence on the glass and playmaking ability were instrumental in creating opportunities for his teammates.

By halftime, the former Chicago Bulls star had recorded eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 15:16 minutes. He shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, showcasing his all-around impact despite a challenging shooting half.

