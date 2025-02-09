Jimmy Butler Stats Tonight: How did Steph Curry's new teammate perform on Warriors debut? (Feb. 8)

Jimmy Butler made his highly anticipated debut for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. The veteran forward was part of the starting lineup, taking the floor alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Quinten Post and Buddy Hield.

Butler wasted no time making an impact, opening his Warriors account in style. His first points came on a perfectly executed alley-oop dunk, set up by Hield. He was aggressive on the offensive end and made three free throws in the opening period.

Butler struggled to find his rhythm in the second quarter, making just one shot from the field. As a result, the Warriors entered halftime trailing the Bulls 69-55.

Jimmy Butler wrapped up the first half with eight points, shooting 2 of 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. He was efficient from the free throw line, making four of his five attempts, while also adding one rebound and three assists in 15:33 minutes.

