Jimmy Butler trade rumors: 5 teams that can acquire Heat's superstar after Miami's 7-game losing streak continues.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are on the struggle bus. They have dropped seven games in a row after their home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Heat have been involved in trade rumors for months. Miami’s front office led by Pat Riley is always aggressive and eager to make moves.

This season could be the same. Now with their current struggles, Miami could be looking to make a huge move, like trading Jimmy Butler.

At least according to ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. The former NBA big man said the Heat should part ways with their star amid the current slump. He wants to see Butler compete on a team with a title chance.

“I believe the Miami Heat need to do right by Jimmy and trade him to a team that actually could compete for a title this season,” Perkins said.

The Heat of course were just in the Finals last season. They seem a ways away from the team that made it that far after a dismal January. However, Miami was an eight-seed last year so there is still a chance for a comeback.

If Miami does trade Butler, where could he land? Let’s look at possible contenders that may try to acquire the star.

Five possible landing spots for Jimmy Butler

Could Jimmy Butler be on the move?

Although a deal seems far-fetched, after all, Butler forced his way out of Minnesota before. If Butler is dealt, he would likely want to land with a playoff contender. Here are five possible destinations for the Miami Heat star.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Texan could play in nearby New Orleans. Although it seems unlikely Butler would agree to play here. The Pelicans do have pieces that could intrigue the Heat and are looking to upgrade their position in the West. New Orleans could dangle some combination of Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum to make the deal work.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are middling around at the bottom of the East and seem poised to move up. They just got Ben Simmons back and could be ready to make a push. However, Simmons may be detrimental to landing Butler. The Heat forward famously was not a fan of Simmons and his work ethic, or lack thereof, when the two were teammates in Philly. Still, the Nets have options like Mikal Bridges or Cam Johnson who would be perfect fits in Miami.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are desperate for another piece. They need more scoring and more defense. Butler’s grit could help with both things. He would be a much larger improvement over Kyle Kuzma, who they are rumored to be in heavy pursuit of.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers GM Daryl Morey is never afraid of a bold move. The Sixers already are a top contender. They could bring back Butler to put them over the top. They could trade back Tobias Harris and whatever sweeteners needed for Miami to take the deal. Butler and Joel Embiid are good friends so maybe the MVP could persuade the front office to try and acquire Jimmy Butler.

New York Knicks

The Knicks belong on any list of potential star movements in the NBA. They want more star power and showed they are willing to make moves when they dealt for OG Anunoby earlier this month. Things have taken off since the move as the Knicks are on a seven-game win streak and sit fourth in the East. Jimmy Butler could push them higher.

