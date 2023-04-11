Steph Curry and Damian Lillard both had incredible individual performances this regular season. With JJ Redick sharing his picks for the All-NBA teams, he highlighted the greatness of the two guards.

Steph Curry has had quite an impressive season with the Warriors. Although he missed large chunks of the season due to recurring injuries, Curry has managed to produce some incredible performances to keep the team's title aspirations alive.

Similarly, Damian Lillard has practically been a one-man wrecking crew for the Portland Trail Blazers. Coming off last season's abdomen injury, Lillard certainly showed that he was still one of the most potent offensive threats in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the Trail Blazers saw their regular season end on a sour note, Lillard was definitely the bright spark on the team yet again. With an average of 32.2 points per game this season, Lillard has been beyond lethal as a scoring force.

Needless to say, both players garnered attention from fans and the media. However, former NBA player JJ Redick highlighted that, in his opinion, the two players were the best guards in the league.

While summing up his picks for the All-NBA teams in a recent episode of "The Old Man & The Three", Redick placed Lillard and Curry in the third team. However, he added upon this and said:

"I can't deny what Steph Curry and Damian Lillard did this year. Two of the best seasons for a guard, potentially, ever. I mean, seriously. Those guys were un-f***ing-believable this season. So, I had them for the third team guards."

Redick justified his pick further by saying:

"I think, for both these guys, if Dame doesn't get shut down, he's not on my third team. If Steph doesn't get injured, he's on my first team. That's how good they were."

"To me, when they were on the court - and this is not a knock on Shai or Luka or Donovan Mitchell - to me, these guys were the two best guards in the NBA this year. They just didn't play enough games."

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree



For more end of season awards, listen to this full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things, which is now available on all platforms: @jj_redick shares his All-NBA team selections.For more end of season awards, listen to this full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things, which is now available on all platforms: wondery.fm/OM3Things-TW .@jj_redick shares his All-NBA team selections. For more end of season awards, listen to this full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things, which is now available on all platforms: wondery.fm/OM3Things-TW https://t.co/9Pdq6tR3Hf

JJ Redick highlighted the sad reality of the season for the two guards as well. Dame has played in 58 games this season. Meanwhile, Steph only played 56.

Regardless, the two had immensely successful individual statistics while also having meaningful influence in games.

Also Read: What did Damian Lillard say about not wanting to add more young talent to Blazers squad?

What can we expect from Steph Curry in the playoffs?

Unfortunately, for Damian Lillard, he won't be making an appearance in the playoffs this season. However, we can expect to see some great things from Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

After a heavily inconsistent season riddled with injuries, the Dubs clawed their way into the playoffs. With a first-round match-up against the Sacramento Kings, we can expect Curry to put up some solid numbers as well.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Steph Curry is a MAGICIAN with the basketball 🪄



Steph Curry is a MAGICIAN with the basketball 🪄 https://t.co/d1m96gXIWm

Curry's consistency in the regular season even after coming off an injury has been tremendous. With equally solid performances on the road and at home, he could singlehandedly dictate how well the Dubs play in away fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes