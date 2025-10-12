JJ Redick Admits Lakers Could Miss $12.7M Departed Wing's Impact on Luka Doncic–Austin Reaves Lineups

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted the team may feel a void left behind by Dorian Finney-Smith, especially after his impact on the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves-led lineups. Finney-Smith joined LA last December and was key to their 50-win season. He was their best wing defender and a reliable 3-point shooter.

However, the Lakers didn't retain his services in free agency after he opted out of his contract. Instead, Finney-Smith joined the Houston Rockets on a four-year $52,705,000 contract. He will make $12,700,000 this year. With James out for at least four weeks due to sciatica, LA will need the most out of Doncic and Reaves.

The pairing has had success with James off the floor, but on Saturday, Redick credited Finney-Smith's presence for it, as per Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha JJ Redick acknowledged that Dorian Finney-Smith was a big part of the success of the Luka-AR lineups without LeBron last season and that the Lakers will need to figure who fits best around those two.

Dorian Finney-Smith allowed the LA Lakers to thrive in small-ball lineups after they lost Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic trade and the Mark Williams deal collapsed at the last minute.

The Lakers were +32.2 (352 possessions) with the trio of Finney-Smith, Doncic and Reaves, in James' absence. In lineups that only had Doncic and Reaves without James and Finney-Smith, the number dropped to -11.3 (151 possessions).

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane JJ Redick brought up that Dorian Finney-Smith was part of the successful lineups with Luka and Reaves but without LeBron. Here are the numbers: Luka-Reaves-DFS on, LeBron off: +31.2 (352 poss) Luka-Reaves on, LeBron-DFS off: -11.3 (151 poss)

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves' defensive limitations can hinder the Lakers' success if not surrounded by the right pieces until LeBron James returns. Fortunately for LA, JJ Redick and his staff have multiple combinations to consider.

How JJ Redick and Lakers can fill the void left behind by Dorian Finney-Smith to support Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves lineups

Unlike last season, the Lakers are slightly in a better position to help the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves tandem on the defensive end. For starters, they have Deandre Ayton protecting the rim behind them. The Lakers are more comfortable with drop coverage due to Ayton's ability to track back, thanks to his elite mobility as a 7-footer.

Another reason it may work is Jarred Vanderbilt looking healthy and promising. Vanderbilt wasn't at his best the last two years due to foot injuries. However, after two preseason games, he's already making a case for a permanent starting lineup return. Vanderbilt is not on Finney-Smith's level on offense, but he is a better and more versatile defender.

The Lakers also have Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart. LaRavia has struggled, but once he adjusts to the schemes, he might be an even better answer for Dorian Finney-Smith's absence. LaRavia's shooting ability and shot creation can allow Redick to keep him in the lineup longer than others.

As for Smart, he would be the best option if it weren't for his injury-proneness. The Lakers can't rely on the former Defensive Player of the Year due to that. Nevertheless, he can provide massive support for brief stretches when healthy.

