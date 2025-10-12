JJ Redick announces massive Luka Doncic update 10 days ahead of Lakers' opening night game against Warriors

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick offered a major update on Luka Doncic after the team’s practice session on Saturday. Doncic missed the Purple and Gold’s first two preseason games due to rest as the management took a more cautious approach with their superstar.The Lakers are set to face the Golden State Warriors in their third preseason game on Sunday. There’s a good chance that Doncic will suit up for his first tune-up game with the team. Redick, however, refrained from confirming the point guard’s status and stated that the decision on his availability was yet to be made.The Lakers coach did make it clear that the five-time All-Star will feature in at least two of the remaining four preseason games before the opening night on Oct. 21. The team has a grueling schedule ahead, with three tune-up games in four days.Doncic had a busy offseason as he dedicated significant time to transforming his body and later led Slovenia’s campaign in the EuroBasket competition. With the added workload during the offseason, Doncic’s primary focus now is to rest and ensure that his build-up toward the 2025–26 season is neither rushed nor overly intense.Luka Doncic becomes full participant in Lakers' practiceLuka Doncic was a limited participant and had his workload modified during the Lakers’ first week of training camp. It wasn’t until Saturday that the Slovenian point guard became a full participant in practice, taking a major step toward ramping up for the upcoming season.After practice, Doncic spoke to reporters and explained why he chose to take his time before increasing his workload.&quot;Just because I had national team,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;I played one month and something of basketball. So, obviously, it’s a long season again. So it’s because of that.&quot;The Lakers will rely heavily on Doncic once the regular season tips off. With LeBron James set to miss the start of the season due to sciatica on his right side, the onus will be on Doncic to keep the Purple and Gold afloat until the veteran forward returns.