JJ Redick makes his feelings crystal clear as Lakers continue to slump ahead of playoffs: "I don't know what contributes to that"

The NBA regular season is entering the final stretch and the LA Lakers have not looked good. In their last 10 games, LA has lost seven which has caused them to drop from second to fourth in the West standings with a 43-28 record.

They've also lost three straight following Monday night's 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Florida. Following the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke to the media. During the postgame press conference, Redick was asked about the team's defensive intensity.

Specifically, he was asked about the team's intensity when they played against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and what it would take for them to regain that.

"We look tired," Redick admitted via Spectrum Sportsnet. "I don't know what contributes to that. That happens periodically throughout the season where the group gets tired. That's what it feels like right now."

There are 11 more games left on LA's schedule and it is not an easy stretch. They face the 42-29 Indiana Pacers next on Wednesday. After that, they travel to Illinois on Thursday to take on a Chicago Bulls squad that beat them 146-115 last Saturday.

They've also still got to play the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder twice each. Additionally, they are slated to face the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The remaining games on their schedule are against the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers.

LA Lakers led for most of the first half against Orlando Magic

The LA Lakers looked to get back into the win column against the Orlando Magic after losing two straight – and it almost looked like they would – at least in the first half.

After allowing the Magic to strike first, LA took charge of the game. For most of the first half, they held the lead, growing it to as large as nine points in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, the Magic went on a run to cut the lead to only two points 60-58.

Once the second half started, it was clear that the Lakers had lost the intensity that they started the game with. The Magic took the lead close to the 10-and-a-half-minute mark and never looked back.

At one point, their lead had grown to as big as 17 points. While LA managed to get some scoring runs going, it was not enough for a comeback.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero scored 32 and 30 points, respectively to lead Orlando. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic scored 32 while LeBron James added 24 on the night.

