JJ Redick and other NBA coaches make feelings clear on Grizzlies firing Taylor Jenkins: "Felt like he's one of the best"

The Memphis Grizzlies surprisingly fired their head coach, Taylor Jenkins. The firing came at a weird time considering that the Grizzlies only have nine games remaining in their season. Other NBA coaches, such as LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick, expressed their thoughts on Memphis' shocking move.

Many were in disbelief when they heard the news. Taylor Jenkins is one of the most respected coaches in the league for his hard work.

Out of the six seasons he has served as the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jenkins led the team to four guaranteed playoff berths. While nothing has come out of their playoff runs, it's impressive how Taylor made things work despite the constant absence of Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

Here's what some coaches had to say regarding Jenkins' firing:

"I always felt like he's one of the best," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said.

"It's incredibly disappointing. His record speaks for itself," Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

"Shocked. His record speaks for itself," Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"Shocking and odd at the same time," Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

Potential reason for Taylor Jenkins' firing

Taylor Jenkins has served the Memphis Grizzlies as their head coach for six seasons. Throughout that period, Jenkins notched a coaching record of 250-214. He was also acknowledged as the Western Conference Coach of the Month on three separate occasions. Despite these accolades, the Grizzlies organization felt the need to move on from him at the last minute.

There's one possible reason that could easily be pointed out as to why Memphis was eager to make the sudden move. Replacing Taylor Jenkins for the head coach position will be coach Tuomas Iisalo. The Finnish coach was hired last July as part of the Grizzlies' coaching staff, assisting Jenkins. However, Iisalo is no ordinary coach.

Coach Iisalo was named the EuroCup Coach of the Year in 2024. What's even more impressive was the fact that Iisalo was a playing coach that season. The Finnish coach is also respected among league circles. Putting all these factors together, it seems that the Memphis Grizzlies felt that Iisalo had more credibility as a head coach compared to Taylor Jenkins.

However, it can't be confirmed until the Grizzlies organization officially reveal the real reason for firing Jenkins.

