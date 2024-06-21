"JJ Redick's career as a coach will end so fast" - NBA fans clamor over Lakers eyeing Dejounte Murray as trade target

Fans shared their thoughts as the LA Lakers are rumored to target trading for Dejounte Murray this offseason. The Lakers have started to build a title-contending team after their disappointing postseason exit against the Denver Nuggets. The organization looks to capitalize on the remaining years of LeBron James and add another title.

Following their exit, the Lakers fired Darvin Ham after two seasons. As per reports, they replaced Ham with JJ Redick, who will enter the 2024-25 season as a first-year head coach. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Redick signed a four-year contract with the LA team with an annual salary of $8 million.

Charania also teased the possibility of the Lakers pursuing trading for Murray.

"The pressure is on the Lakers front office to make changes to this roster," Charania said. ... "They have to be aggressive and I think Dejounte Murray will come up in trade conversations."

After this report, fans were surprised and immediately shared their thoughts.

"JJ Redick's career as a coach will end so fast if thats true," one fan said.

"All this for a 30-52 season lmfao," another fan said.

"They don't have the assets to get him... No point in circling back," one fan wrote.

"Lakers have 0 assets," a fan commented.

A few fans were tired of the Lakers rumors.

"Laker fans thinking they c s once again fix up the team grabbing everyone and anyone," one fan wrote.

"Laker be wanting everyone," another fan said.

Murray was involved in trade rumors last season but the Atlanta Hawks decided to keep him. The two-way guard played 78 games, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Dejounte Murray posted a video of himself fired up amid the trade rumors

Dejounte Murray has been the topic of trade discussion. His fate with the Hawks is uncertain, and all signs point to him being shipped off to a different team. This led the one-time All-Star to post a video of himself working out with an interesting caption.

"IM IN THAT MF MODE I SWEAR!!!! 😤😈 Trade Talks Turn #DM5🖤 Up To The MAXIMUM!!!! 😅💪🏽🏀🍿," Murray posted.

The Lakers aren't the only teams that have been linked to Murray. The New Orleans Pelicans have also shown interest in trading for the star guard. His former team, the San Antonio Spurs, have also been rumored to trade for him for a chance to make him part of a duo with Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama.

The Hawks failed their experiment of having Murray and Trae Young lead them to the postseason and are looking to move on from them.