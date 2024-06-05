JJ Redick touted for Lakers' coaching job by Mike Breen: "His knowledge of the game is scary"

ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen is a believer in JJ Redick's potential as the LA Lakers' next coach. Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Lakers are zeroing in on Redick.

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham, their coach for the past two seasons, on May 3. He led the team to a Western Conference finals appearance last year, but it was swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. This season, the Lakers were eliminated in five games by Denver in the first round.

Now, the Lakers are seeking a new leader from the bench, and Redick has caught their attention. Breen, who has worked with Redick as a broadcaster, believes that the former Duke standout and 15-year NBA player knows the game enough to be a great coach.

"I have my own coaching tree now," Breen joked.

When asked if he thinks Redick will be a great coach, the broadcaster said:

"I do. His knowledge of the game is scary, and you can tell when he talks to coaches how they respond; when he talks to players, how they respond. You add that to his love of the game. I'd always heard from anywhere he went when he played, he was a great teammate.

"So, he understands all that. You never know 'til a guy’s in the position, but I think he has all the characteristics to be a great head coach."

JJ Redick's former teammate doesn't think the Lakers are gunning for a title after the news of the potential hiring

The hiring of JJ Redick might be a smart move from many fan's perspectives, but his former teammate, Paul Pierce, shared a different take. According to Pierce, he doesn't think that the Lakers are looking forward to competing for titles if they are hiring Redick.

"This sound like a script to me," Pierce said.

Potentially hiring Redick and drafting Bronny James doesn't look like the Lakers are going to compete for a title, according to Pierce. He isn't convinced that the team's focus is to be champions for next season.

Redick has no professional coaching experience before the talks about him and the Lakers. For Bronny, drafting him would bring major attention to him and his father as the first father-son duo in the history of the NBA.

