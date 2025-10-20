  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • JJ Redick unleashes passionate statement on Lakers' defensive identity after flop show in preseason: "It literally doesn’t mean anything"

JJ Redick unleashes passionate statement on Lakers' defensive identity after flop show in preseason: "It literally doesn’t mean anything"

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:14 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers spent the offseason stressing the importance of building championship habits, communication and conditioning, three cornerstones of JJ Redick’s coaching philosophy for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Redick emphasized another key area for the team’s growth: developing a “championship defense.” However, he acknowledged that such a standard can’t be achieved overnight, saying the team must first master its fundamental principles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Building our habits, building our communication, and being in great shape. That’s how you build a great defense,” Redick said. “I could have put ‘championship defense’ up there. What does that mean? It doesn’t mean anything. It literally doesn’t mean anything.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“How do you have a championship defense? You’ve got to have great habits. You’ve got to be able to communicate; that builds trust. You’ve got to be in elite shape so you can play harder. It’s that simple.”
Ad

The Lakers closed preseason with a disappointing 1-5 record, playing most games without Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They finished 24th in defensive rating, far from Redick’s “championship defense” vision, and their offensive rating was even lower at 28th.

The Lakers still have the personnel for solid positional defense, with players like Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt, but after trading Anthony Davis for Doncic, they lost the interior defensive anchor that had once defined their playoff identity.

Ad

After the All-Star break last season, the Lakers ranked 17th in defensive rating, and during the playoffs, they slipped to fifth worst overall.

JJ Redick acknowledges defensive shortcomings of Lakers roster

To address their interior defense issues, the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton, a former No. 1 pick. Still, Redick conceded that the team lacks true defensive stoppers.

"We are a team defense ... we don't have, again, last year, not going to this year, we don't have lockdown defenders. So, we rely on our help defense, we rely on our shift presentation," the coach said on “Coaches Corner” with Tim Legler.
Ad

READ: "We don't have lockdown defenders": JJ Redick indirectly makes trade deadline wish clear to Lakers

The Lakers will also face early-season adversity with LeBron James expected to miss several weeks due to right-side sciatica.

Filling his starting spot alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton will be 6-foot-2 guard Gabe Vincent, making the Lakers’ starting lineup notably undersized.

The team still has Jarred Vanderbilt, though his Lakers tenure has been marred by injuries, playing just 91 games in three seasons. Encouragingly, he appeared healthy during the preseason, showcasing his signature defensive intensity and energy.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications