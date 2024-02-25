Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase & Odell Beckham Jr. headline NBA celebrity row at Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers

The stars are out tonight as the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers attract some of the biggest names. This is their fifth matchup against each other this season (including the In-Season Tournament). The Lakers lead the season series between the division rivals with a 1-3 record.

The NFL season is over and their athletes have more time to show their support for other athletes. Wide receiver and quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are both preset at the Suns vs. Lakers game.

They aren't the only NFL players who attended tonight's game. Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, was also sitting courtside as he watched the game. It's known that OBJ loves to watch NBA games in his free time, showing support to his fellow athletes.

The Suns lead the game in the first half with a 72-63 score. Devin Booker had 13 points in the first half and hopes to build on their lead in the second half. D'Angelo Russell leads the team with 18 points for the Lakers, while LeBron James had 13 points in the first half.

Both teams are trying to get a win to improve their records and secure a better spot in the playoff rankings.

Star is out with an injury at the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game

The Suns are hoping to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games back after the All-Star Weekend. In their first game back, they had a 123-113 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. In their second game back, Phoenix had a 114-110 loss against the Houston Rockets.

In both those games, Bradley Beal was out due to a hamstring tightness. He missed his fourth straight game due to the same injury tonight. Luckily for the fans, Beal was able to put up some shots before the game started, showing his progress as he recovered from his injury.

Tonight, Beal is also out in the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game.

After their loss against the Rockets, the three-time All-Star also had a chance to put up some shots. According to sources, Beal stayed a bit longer in the court working on his shot.

Head coach Frank Vogel gave an update on Beal's injury before the game started.

"He's still having discomfort with high intensity work," Vogel said.

The Suns are hopeful to have Beal back before the season ends. He's a significant part of their system and many expect him to be a consistent third option for them. He's played 30 games this season, averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The star guard is shooting 49.5% from the field.

