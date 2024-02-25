LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are set to battle for the fifth time this season on Sunday at the Footprint Center. The Lakers won the first three matchups before the Suns got one back on Jan. 11 at home. The extra game on their season series came from their quarterfinal matchup in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Lakers have dominated the Suns this season with three wins and just one loss. However, all three of those victories were close games and the Lakers were just able to execute down the stretch. Phoenix's lone win was a 127-109 blowout led by Bradley Beal's 37 points.

Sunday's game will also be the 268th regular-season meeting between the Lakers and the Suns. The Lakers are ahead 151-116 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. The two teams have split the last 10 games since March 13, 2022.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for February 25

The LA Lakers endured an injury crisis at the start of the season and flourished by winning the 2023 NBA Cup. However, another injury crisis has hit the Lakers right before the All-Star break. LeBron James and Anthony Davis also continue to play through injuries.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been relatively healthy since Bradley Beal returned from a severe ankle injury in late December. The Suns are capable of going on a streak, but they still to avoid any inconsistencies on both sides of the court.

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers have eight players on their injury report for Sunday night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be questionable, but both are expected to suit up and play through injury.

Four key role players are also out due to various injuries, while Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis won't play because they were assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Questionable Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy and Left Hip Spasm Cam Reddish Out Right Ankle Sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right Foot Sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left Knee Surgery Christian Wood Out Left Knee Effusion Jalen Hood-Schifino Out G League Assignment Maxwell Lewis Out G League Assignment

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns have four players on their injury report – Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Gordon and Damion Lee. Nurkic is listed as probable and will likely play through a right ankle sprain. Gordon is questionable because of left groin issue and Lee continues to recover from knee surgery.

Player Status Injury Bradley Beal Out Left Hamstring Injury Management Jusuf Nurkic Probable Right Ankle Sprain Eric Gordon Questionable Left Groin Soreness Damion Lee Out Right Meniscus Surgery

How to watch LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns?

The LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game starts at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ABC. it will also be available on radio stations across the United States through SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It can be heard on local stations ESPN LA 710/1330 in Los Angeles and ESPN KMVP 98.7 and KSUN (Spanish) in Phoenix. Live streaming options include FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

