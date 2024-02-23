"Go back to Golden State and retire there" - Kevin Durant's endgame vision leaves NBA fans in disarray

Kevin Durant wants to play into his 40s, just like many other legends in other sports like Tom Brady. Durant even hinted about playing a sixth man role when he gets older to prolong his career. However, NBA fans are not convinced about KD's future plans, with some urging him to return to the Golden State Warriors.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Durant opened up about his age and how many years he has left in his career. The Phoenix Suns superstar feels great and would love to extend his career into his 40s.

"I can catch and shoot a little bit, play a little defense, be a 3-and-D and a sixth man, maybe when I'm in my 40s," Durant said.

When Kevin Durant was asked about retiring as a member of the Phoenix Suns, he was open to it and would love to join the team's Ring of Honor. However, it seems like it's possible he wants to end his career somewhere else and cannot predict his future.

NBA fans showed love for KD, while others want to him to return to the Bay Area and end his career there. He played three years with the Golden State Warriors, went to the NBA Finals all three years and won two NBA championships.

"Time to go back to Golden State and retire there."

"He gone retire with the Thunder or Golden State... calling it rn."

"Like LeBron, he should go back to Washington and try and get one in his hometown."

Kevin Durant won two NBA championships in Golden State

Kevin Durant is a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant shocked the world in the summer of 2016 when he signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. He was coming off one of his best seasons with the OKC Thunder and was one win away from the NBA Finals.

Instead of returning to Oklahoma City and finishing what they started with Russell Westbrook, Durant joined the team that eliminated him the previous season. He formed a superteam with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The foursome wreaked havoc in the NBA, winning two NBA championships in three NBA Finals appearances from 2017 to 2019. Durant won two NBA Finals MVPs before leaving in the summer of 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets.

