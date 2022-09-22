Joe Mazzulla, Mike D'Antoni, and more: Listing 3 potential interim replacements for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka amidst reports of him getting suspended

Things have become rowdy in the garden as the Boston Celtics are now in search of an interim head coach. None of this would've happened if coach Ime Udoka hadn't broken certain rules of the organization.

Ime Udoka was involved in an inappropriate intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. It appears that Udoka not only cheated on his partner but also broke the organization's guidelines.

Udoka is likely to be suspended as a result of his behavior. There appears to be an unspoken policy at the Celtics organization on staff members getting intimate with each another. The start of the 2022–2023 season will most likely be missed by coach Udoka as a result. It is uncertain at the moment as to when he will return as the Boston Celtics' head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Boston needs an interim head coach while Ime Udoka is suspended. The question now is, who will take the Celtics head coach job? Is there a chance that they could replace Udoka permanently?

Boston Celtics Interim Head Coach candidates

Joe Mazzulla

If the Boston Celtics are looking for a quick fix, Joe Mazzulla is the man for the job. He is currently the team's assistant coach who joined in 2019. While is resumé is not impressive, he has been in the team long enough to know what plays to run and how to rotate the lineup.

At this point, it seems like the most logical decision for the team. Training camp and the preseason are fast approaching and they need someone who's familiar with the roster. This will also give Mazzulla a huge opportunity to show his coaching prowess. Who knows? Ime Udoka's actions could be a blessing in disguise for Joe Mazzulla.

Mike D’Antoni

Say what you want about coach Mike D'Antoni's style, but no one can deny that he knows how to win. D'Antoni made several trips to the Western Conference Finals with the Phoenix Suns in the early 2000s and with the Houston Rockets during the James Harden era.

His best win-loss record came in the 2017-2018 season when he was coaching for the Houston Rockets. The team finished first in the Western Conference with a 65-17 record.

Mike D'Antoni has coached a plethora of NBA legends throughout the course of his career. He was able to mentor the likes of Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Carmelo Anthony and James Harden.

With the Boston Celtics' determination to go for another title run along with Mike D'Antoni's coaching style, Boston could add another trophy to their collection.

George Karl

George Karl is one of the most well-known coaches in the NBA. He's had a very colorful coaching career, starting all the way back in 1984. Karl has coached in three very different eras of basketball. If the Boston Celtics are looking for experience, George Karl just might be the guy.

He's already made an NBA Finals appearance once with the Seattle Supersonics. Their trip to the Finals was a significant experience for Coach Karl as he had to face Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With that in mind, it's clear that George Karl knows what it's like to face dominant opponents, which is something the Celtics need in order to win.

