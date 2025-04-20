Joe Mazzulla shares massive update on Jayson Tatum's wrist injury post Celtics clinching Game 1 against Magic

The Boston Celtics had an injury scare regarding Jayson Tatum in their Game 1 showdown against the Orlando Magic. Around the eight-and-a-half minute mark in the fourth quarter, Tatum elevated for a slam but was fouled by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The power forward ended up crashing to the ground and tweaking his wrist after he tried to break the fall. After reviewing the play, the referees upgraded the call on Caldwell-Pope to a flagrant foul. Tatum remained in the game following this incident.

Some media members who were wondering about Jayson Tatum's wrist asked coach Joe Mazzulla about it during the post-game press conference. One reporter even asked how the Celtics superstar was doing after the game.

"He's doing good," Mazzulla said.

Jayson Tatum did end up missing both free-throw attempts following the flagrant foul. However, he would remain in the game and not be subbed out until the 1:14 mark, when Mazzulla decided to take his starters out of the game.

Boston will likely provide an update on Tatum's status ahead of Game 2, scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. However, considering that he managed to remain in the game, there is likely no cause for concern.

The Celtics's roster is fully healthy, with no players listed on their injury report as they head into their showdown against the Magic.

Jayson Tatum had an inefficient scoring night against the Magic

The Boston Celtics managed to rout the Orlando Magic 103-86, but Jayson Tatum can hardly be credited for the win.

In over 40 minutes of action, the All-Star forward only managed to score 17 points. It wasn't a lack of attempts that prevented him from having a big scoring night either, as he had 22 field goal attempts. From those chances outside the arc, he converted one of eight shots into a 3-pointer. He also went 0-for-4 from the charity stripe.

What he lacked in scoring efficiency, though, he made up for with his rebounding effort, coming away with a game-high 14 boards.

Tatum was not the only Celtics star to have an inefficient night. Jaylen Brown also shot below 50 percent, going 6-for-14 for 16 points. Kristaps Porzingis also struggled, sinking only one out of the eight field goals he attempted.

Guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made up for their teammates' inefficient scoring. White finished with a team-high 30 points on a 10-for-18 shooting clip. This included 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Pritchard contributed 19 points. He had eight attempts, six of which were 3-pointers. He converted on a total of six, four of which were from downtown. He came off the bench and saw 25 minutes of action.

Pritchard, White, Brown and Tatum were the only four Celtics players to score in double figures.

