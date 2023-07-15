Joe Rogan recalled an incident between Magic Johnson and Dennis Rodman which highlights Rodman's true nature. The incident took place in the 1990s when HIV and AIDS were gaining traction and becoming a stigma.

Magic Johnson was one of the NBA players who was diagnosed with HIV. At that time, despite campaigns about HIV and AIDS awareness, people were still scared of the diseases, due to which, a lot of NBA players were scared to play again Johnson and to guard him.

According to Joe Rogan, Dennis Rodman was unafraid when it came to guarding Johnson and recalled what Rodman said to Johnson during their matchup:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Motherfu**er, I f**k Madonna, I’ll spit in your mouth and accelerate your symptoms"

Rogan found this to be hilarious and broke out into a burst of laughter. Here's his response to Rodman's comment to Johnson:

"To this day, that's one of the best jokes I've ever heard - I’ll spit in your mouth and accelerate your symptoms!"

Joe Rogan's reaction to the Dennis Rodman and Magic Johnson situation might've been as good as the incident itself. To some, Rodman seemed like crazy person to have said that, especially given the landscape of HIV at the time.

Joe Rogan says if LeBon James was in MMA, "Everybody would be fu**ed"

Joe Rogan warns the MMA against LeBron James

Joe Rogan once put the entire MMA on notice against LeBron James. James, who is arguably the greatest basketball player ever, is a feared specimen when it comes to the combination of his size, strength, and speed.

Here is what Rogan had to say about LeBron James:

"There are human beings that have just the most unfathomable advantages. Like, LeBron James would have an unfathomable physical advantage over you. He was 14 and he was 6 foot 4. Look at the size of him."

LeBron James is 6-foot-8-inch tall and weighs approximately 250 lbs. His size and strength play a critical role in what has allowed him to prosper in the NBA. There is no telling what James' career in combat sports could've looked like. That said, he is a force of nature that is hard to deal with.

Rogan continued to talk about LeBron James in the MMA:

"See a guy like that, if he was fighting. Everybody would be f***ed. They are lucky. They are god damn lucky there is that much money in basketball that LeBron James got into that. That guy is gonna beat your f***ing a**. He's a winner."

LeBron James would definitely cause a lot of havoc in the MMA or in any combat sport at large. It doesn't necessarily matter which sport James plays because of the gift he has in terms of his physicality.

In his prime, he was constantly referred to as the best athlete in the world and could've been an MMA legend if things were different.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault