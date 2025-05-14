Joe Rogan makes striking claim about Michael Jordan as UFC fighter

Joe Rogan made a big claim about Michael Jordan, where he expressed his opinion on the six-time NBA champion's accomplishments had he been a UFC fighter. On Tuesday's episode #2320 of his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the UFC commentator made a bold remark involving the NBA GOAT.

Tom Segura was Rogan's guest for Tuesday's episode of his podcast. The podcaster and the stand-up comedian discussed many topics, including mixed martial arts.

During one segment, Rogan brought Michael Jordan into the discussion.

"If MMA existed when Michael Jordan was alive, he’d probably be the light heavyweight champion of the world,” Rogan said. “He’d probably figure out a way to f— everybody else up." (1:39:00)

Rogan named MJ's drive and championship mindset as the determining factors that would have set him apart from the competition in MMA if a big-scale professional fighting organization like UFC existed when the Bulls legend was starting in the NBA.

Even though fans never got to see Jordan wear a set of boxers with sponsor logos and duke it out in an octagon, the Bulls legend brought happiness to countless souls during his time in the NBA.

He was the sport's first global superstar and had arguably the most illustrious career of all players past and present in professional basketball. Jordan won six NBA championships and is the only player to accomplish two three-peats in his career, which has cemented him as the Greatest of All Time.

Other sports that Michael Jordan played other than basketball

Michael Jordan is a multi-sport talent, and he proved himself as one during his career. After accomplishing everything in the NBA, Jordan retired from the Bulls in 1994. Interestingly, right after the announcement, MJ was reportedly offered $25 million to box legendary Evander Holyfield. However, he turned down the offer.

Four months after his retirement, the Bulls legend announced that he would play in Major League Baseball for the Chicago White Sox. The Bulls legend couldn't replicate the greatness he achieved in basketball on the baseball field. Jordan never played a regulation game for the Sox, but he did please his fans with two big hits during an exhibition game at Wrigley Field on April 7, 1994.

However, the rest of Michael Jordan's baseball career was spent playing in the minor league and riding the bus. After spending a year trying to make a career in baseball, Jordan decided to return to doing what he does best. He came out of his NBA retirement in 1995 and won three more championships with the Bulls.

