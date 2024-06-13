"Joe’s a menace" - NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum saying Joe Mazzulla shows Celtics UFC videos to learn how to stay calm

With Wednesday's 106-99 Game 3 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics moved within one win of this year's championship. After nearly avoiding a historic late-game collapse, Tatum touched on Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's unorthodox method for motivating his players, sparking humorous NBA fan reactions.

After extending its lead to 21 points (91-70) early in the fourth quarter, Boston seemingly took its foot off the gas. It allowed a 22-2 Dallas scoring run, with Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving cutting its advantage to 93-92 after a midrange jumper with 3:36 remaining.

Per ESPN, if the Celtics lost, it would have marked the biggest fourth-quarter collapse in the play-by-play era (since 1997) in finals history. The Miami Heat hold the undesirable record, having blown a 15-point fourth-quarter lead during their 95-93 Game 2 2011 finals loss to Dallas.

However, Boston, spearheaded by Tatum and his co-star Jaylen Brown, weathered the storm, responding with a series of clutch baskets to secure a crucial win. The duo combined for 61 points, each delivering their highest-scoring performances of the finals as the Celtics took a 3-0 series lead.

Afterward, Tatum referenced how Mazzulla prepares Boston to overcome adversity by showing the team videos of UFC fighters staying calm while getting choked out. According to the five-time All-Star, watching the fighters' resilience teaches the Celtics how to keep battling until they succeed.

"Joe does a great job of showing us clips and things from different sports, right? He's a big UFC fan," Tatum said.

"You know, showing us fights of people that—I don't know the terminology of UFC—but putting them in a chokehold and s**t. They're about to tap out, and you just see the guy or the woman who's winning relaxing 'cause they feel like they're about to win, and then you give the other person life."

Tatum continued:

"Just trying to translate that to the game of basketball, like the closer you are to winning, the closer they are to surviving. Basically, just trying to remind us in a group that we've still got a long way to go, we still have to play the right way, we've still got to win."

Following Tatum's postgame comments, fans on X/Twitter reacted comically to Mazzulla's unconventional coaching style.

"Joe’s a menace," @jbondwagon said.

"Funniest coach in the league, and he’s not even trying," @Tru3BanSAI said.

"Mazzulla is crazy, Bruh," @GSWarriorsHouse said.

"Tatum, Mazzulla and the Celtics are about to go viral on MMA Twitter for the next week. This is an amazing timeline, IMO," @SportsclubBOS said.

Meanwhile, some noted that Mazzulla's motivational tactic earned their respect.

"That’s actually fire, Joe Mazzulla. Respect increased," @CalebbMuse said.

"Future GOAT coach," @2pacOutsider said.

Jaylen Brown lauds Joe Mazzulla's coaching as Celtics inch closer to NBA title

Jayson Tatum wasn't the only Boston player who credited Joe Mazzulla following Wednesday's Game 3 win. Jaylen Brown also highlighted how the 35-year-old has been "coaching his a** off" in his first finals series as a head coach.

After finishing with a league-best 64-18 regular-season record, the Celtics have dominated in the playoffs. Through 17 postseason outings, they boast a 15-2 record, including going undefeated (7-0) on the road thus far.

Boston will look to cap off its sensational year with another road victory to secure its first title since 2008 during Friday's Game 4 face-off.

