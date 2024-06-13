"We know what it's like to lose" - Jayson Tatum speaks out after Celtics hand Mavericks 3rd loss of NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum has broken his silence following the Boston Celtics' win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics now have a commanding 3-0 lead and are just one win away from winning their record 18th NBA championship.

In his postgame interview on "NBA Gametime," Tatum discussed how their past failures have taught them how to win and make adjustments. It's the Celtics' second NBA Finals appearance since they drafted the Duke product and have never missed the playoffs with him on the roster.

"We've been to this point and we know what it's like to lose. Just getting the opportunity to get back and having a mindset of everybody's gonna do whatever it takes every single night for us to have a different outcome. Whether that's having a big scoring night, leading the team in rebounds or whatever, guarding a big or a guard whatever you got to do. Everybody's just on the same page and we're having fun doing it," Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum has never missed the playoffs since the Boston Celtics drafted him third overall in 2017. The Celtics have been to five Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals with Tatum. The only thing missing is an NBA championship and they are just one win away from making it a reality.

The five-time NBA All-Star has had his skeptics and critics over the years, but this year has been different. Jaylen Brown has reached another level, while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have proven to be the difference-makers. Holiday has done a fantastic job on both ends of the floor, especially in the NBA Finals.

But the job is not done even if no team in history has overcome a 3-0 deficit in NBA history. The Celtics will need to remain focused whether it's in Game 4 on Friday or even in Game 5 back in Boston on Monday.

Jayson Tatum scores 31 points in Game 3 win for Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points in Game 3 win for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum struggled in the first two games of the NBA Finals and many were already calling for Jaylen Brown or Jrue Holiday to win the NBA Finals MVP award if the Boston Celtics win it all. Tatum heard all the critics and had his best game of the series so far.

The 26-year-old forward finished with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. He still struggled with his shot, going 11-for-26 from the field and 4-for-13 from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, he was there to keep the game alive for the Celtics when the Dallas Mavericks made their run in the fourth quarter.

If Tatum can have another great performance in Game 4, voters might have a hard choice to make. Brown and Holiday have been superb for the Celtics, while "JT" is still as important as anyone on the team.