"I got something extra": Joe Smith's wife seemingly shows no remorse after NBA star confronts her for having OnlyFans account

Joe Smith appears to not like the fact that his wife has an account on OnlyFans. In a video that surfaced online, the former NBA star forward confronted his wife on the subject, but she didn't back down and supported her decision.

"You act like that's the only thing that I do. I have mad jobs but they're not facilitating everything that needs to be done so I got something extra. OnlyFans be breaking me off," Joe Smith's wife, Kisha Chavis, tells her husband.

The former NBA player called it 'disrespect,' while being upset that she didn't tell him about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't believe I'm sitting here finding out you got an OnlyFans all these years. Disrespect-- that you couldn't even talk to me about it," Joe Smith told his wife.

Expand Tweet

Joe Smith addresses financial issues after retirement from the NBA

Joe Smith spent 16 years in the NBA after joining the league as the first overall pick of the 1995 NBA draft (1995-2011). He played for several teams, including the Golden State Warriors (1995-1998), Minnesota Timberwolves (1999-2000, 2001-2003), Milwaukee Bucks (2003-2006) and LA Lakers (2010-2011), among others.

He didn't live up to the expectations as the No.1 pick of the draft, but made quite a lot of money. His career earnings were $61 million, but he ended up having financial issues post-retirement.

"A lot of people think once you sign that contract, you’re just an automatic millionaire," Smith said on CNBC's “Back in the Game.”

Before taking over Minnesota, Rodriguez hosted "Back in the Game," where he helped retired athletes deal with their financial struggles:

"But it doesn’t work like that. Nobody really explained that and broke that down to me, that Uncle Sam, out of that $3 million, Uncle Sam is going to take probably $1.5 [million] of that. That was just something I had to learn," Smith added.

Joe Smith also revealed that out of the $61 million he made in the NBA, he retired with net earnings of $18 million. But Smith didn't handle his finances well. His luxurious lifestyle, poor investments and spending created a debt that he is now trying to pay, along with his wife Kisha Chavis.

"I knew it was a big hole, but I didn’t know it was like that. Just to see the numbers and see the breakdown just catches you off guard," Smith had said during the show back in 2018.

It remains unclear if they have settled their financial issues and now are debt-free.