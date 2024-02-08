"Joe Tsai not gonna like this": Spencer Dinwiddie public rage over Nets HC's rotations has fans in shambles

With the trade deadline looming, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie appears confident that he will not be traded by his current team. This assurance was evident when the 30-year-old NBA veteran took to social media to address trade rumors surrounding him.

Despite carrying an expiring contract valued at $20 million for the 2023-24 season, many assumed that Dinwiddie could serve as a valuable trade asset for teams seeking to free up salary cap space by season's end.

However, an unofficial Nets social media account, @NetsDaily, suggested that there is limited interest in acquiring Dinwiddie and claimed to have insider information suggesting his contract could be bought out.

Dinwiddie promptly refuted these claims, asserting that even if Nets fans are currently displeased with him, there is no truth to the notion that a buyout will occur after the NBA trade deadline.

Upon witnessing this exchange, a fan using the handle @kristin34_ expressed a desire to convey to Dinwiddie that they harbor no animosity towards him, but rather feel perplexed about his sentiments towards the Nets organization and its fans.

In response, Dinwiddie threw shade by insinuating that his coaching staff frequently sidelined him with just five minutes remaining in games.

Many fans think that the Brooklyn Nets organization including team owner Joe Tsai may not like the comments about his playing time.

"Joe Tsai not gonna like this one bro," replied Kyle Center.

A few Nets fan accounts pointed out that head coach Jacque Vaughn is to blame for his playing time. Here are some of the reactions:

Another fan acknowledges that Spencer Dinwiddie should be given more minutes as he remembers him as being a clutch player.

Of course, some see it otherwise that Dinwiddie had quit on the team and has looked disinterested in playing at clutch moments.

With all the side comments on whether Spencer Dinwiddie gets traded or not, one fan told him:

Spencer Dinwiddie's stats in the 2023-24 season

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a consistent starter for all 48 games this season, contributing an average of 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 three-pointers per game during his 35 minutes on the court. However, these statistics represent a decline compared to his performance last season, where he provided averages of 16.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

Dinwiddie has achieved scoring 20 or more points in seven games this season, with his highest-scoring game against the Orlando Magic on November 14th, where he scored 29 points.

As of January 2024, Dinwiddie's averages have decreased to 10.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game, with a reduced playing time of 27.6 minutes.

