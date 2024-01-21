5 befitting landing spots for Spencer Dinwiddie if Lakers drop the ball on trading Nets' guard

Spencer Dinwiddie could be on the move as the NBA trade deadline of Feb. 8 is fast approaching. The veteran guard appears to have attracted interest from the LA Lakers, who could make roster changes, as they are trying to overcome their struggling season (21 wins - 22 losses).

Matt Moore of the Action Network reported the Lakers' apparent interest in the player:

"Dejounte Murray is most likely their top target, but Malcolm Brogdon, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tyus Jones (who is looking for a starting spot and the money that comes with it) are other names to keep an eye on."

It is still unclear whether the Lakers will eventually make a move to land Spencer Dinwiddie, but the expectation is that the veteran guard could leave the Brooklyn Nets within the next couple of weeks.

With that in mind, we take a look at five teams that could land him should he become available for a trade.

5 befitting landing spots for Spencer Dinwiddie if Lakers drop the ball on trading Nets' forward

#5 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat could move on from Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline

The Miami Heat could make changes heading into the NBA trade deadline despite their promising start (sixth in the East, 24 wins and 18 losses). They have made veteran guard Kyle Lowry available, so landing Dinwiddie, in case Lowry leaves, is a possibility.

#4 - Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray is available for a trade

It is very likely that Dejounte Murray will leave the squad before Feb. 8, as the Atlanta Hawks have made him available in trade talks. In that case, trading for Spencer Dinwiddie to bolster their backcourt line could be an option for the franchise.

#3 - New York Knicks

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson

After trading for OG Anunoby a few weeks ago, the New York Knicks could consider making additional moves. The team is searching for a third star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, but instead, the Knicks could decide to pursue players with veteran experience. If this happens, they could show interest in landing Dinwiddie as Brunson's backup.

#2 - New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans' superstar CJ McCollum

If he joins the Pelicans, Spencer Dinwiddie will be CJ McCollum's backup. With McCollum missing games due to injuries, a backup point guard like Dinwiddie could be the ideal move for New Orleans. The question here is what the Nets' asking price would be in such a scenario.

#1 - Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been battling injuries all season long

The Grizzlies have been battling injuries all season long. With Ja Morant out for the season and Marcus Smart out several weeks with an injury, bringing Spencer Dinwiddie in could be a decent move for Memphis, who is trying to turn things around after a poor start (15 wins in 42 games).

Dinwiddie has appeared in 39 games with averages of 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

