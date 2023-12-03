WATCH: LA Lakers' Rui Hachimura sports mask in shootaround ahead of anticipated return

Five-year NBA veteran Rui Hachimura is set to make his return to action when the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in Los Angeles. However, he will be wearing a mask after undergoing a procedure to repair a nasal fracture.

The former Gonzaga star missed the Lakers’ last four games after incurring the nasal injury in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on November 22. Before the game against the Rockets, a masked Hachimura was seen warming up with assistant coach Phil Hardy, testing his movement and stroke.

Here's the video:

In the ongoing NBA season, Hachimura is one of five players averaging in double-digits in scoring for the Lakers, with 11.8 points in 12 games. It goes along with 3.8 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes of play.

His return is a shot in the arm for the team as he further fortifies their frontcourt. Also expected to play tonight coming off an injury is forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Lakers are coming off a 133-110 loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday. They are seventh in the Western Conference with an 11-9 card. Against the Rockets (8-8), they are up against a team that's out to swing back to the win column after losing their last two games.

Rui Hachimura out to make an impact with LA Lakers

Playing in his second season with the LA Lakers, Rui Hachimura wants to continue making an impact and helping the team’s push to stay competitive in the NBA.

The Japanese-born player joined the team midway last season and has been a key piece in the rotation since then. It's something he truly feels honored about. Rui Hachimura told The Los Angeles Times in an interview earlier this year:

“It’s crazy. I still think it’s just like an honor thing. I’m honored to be a part of this organization … So, I just got to keep working on myself. I got to keep working on defense and shooting the balls, threes. Yeah, those are the things I’m focused on.”

Sure enough, Rui Hachimura has been delivering from his end since becoming a Laker, averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

However, beyond the numbers, he has the trust of his teammates, including resident superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in making a difference every time he steps on the court.

Before joining the Lakers, Hachimura spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, where he made his reputation as a reliable player with averages of 13 points and 5.1 rebounds.