"Joel Embiid has been banned": Empire State Building's tweet sends fans into raptures amid 76ers superstar's questionable play

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid dominated the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday. However, he also made a series of questionable defensive plays. Following his antics, the Empire State Building banned the reigning MVP, leaving NBA fans in stitches.

Embiid tallied a playoff career-high 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five 3-pointers, shooting a blistering 68.4% as the Sixers secured a 125-114 home victory.

His career night offset Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson's best game of the series. The first-time All-Star recorded a team-high 39 points, 13 assists and three 3s on 48.1% shooting.

With its Game 3 win, Philly cut New York's series lead to 2-1. However, many Knicks fans felt that Embiid shouldn't have been available to carry his team to victory.

The seven-time All-Star was accused of taking several cheap shots in the first half, including kneeing Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin. He also pulled center Mitchell Robinson out of the air from the ground and kicked Robinson in the groin while attempting a midrange jumper.

All three plays could have been deemed flagrant fouls. However, Embiid was only whistled for one flagrant 1 foul for his first dirty play against Robinson. Meanwhile, he finished the game with only three common fouls.

Among the fans who were salty postgame is the Empire State Building's official X/Twitter account, which banned Embiid from visiting its premises.

The Empire State Building's tweet sparked entertaining reactions from fans on X.

Some were satisfied with the news, referencing Joel Embiid's dirty plays.

"Good, he's dirty and a cheat. We would never support that," @theGSTSshow said.

"Good call. He’d probably try to bring it down by grabbing hold of the support columns," @DyviusDom said.

"LOL, thanks, made me laugh 'cause I'm fuming about that. Should be a clear flagrant 2. No doubt about it. Crazy," @RealBranBrayan said.

Meanwhile, others humorously reacted to Embiid being banned by an inanimate object.

"I love when non-animate objects tweet," @eddiejedi said.

"LMAO, ANOTHER BANGER," @ThetaMentality said.

"Goated building," @CityHoops2 said.

Joel Embiid seemingly unfazed by criticism surrounding dirty plays, embraces playoff physicality

Amid extensive criticism for playing dirty in Game 3 against New York, Joel Embiid seemingly downplayed his actions postgame.

While he said that plays that result in players getting hurt are unfortunate, he noted that physicality is a part of the playoffs. He added that his team responded to the Knicks' physicality in Games 1 and 2.

"Yeah, it was unfortunate but physical game. They wanna bring their physicality, and we can be physical, too, and we are," Embiid said. "So it goes both ways."

(1:27 below)

Embiid's postgame comments likely won't win him over any fans in New York. However, the Sixers' Game 3 win guaranteed them at least one more trip to The Big Apple for Game 5 on Tuesday.

But first, the Sixers have one more home game on Sunday to try to even the series 2-2.

