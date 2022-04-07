"Pipe down... I can make a case for Booker, I can make a case for the Denver center" - Chris Russo tells Joel Embiid to "take it easy" after the former's comments on his MVP chances

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid finds himself in one of the tightest MVP races ever as the season comes to a close. Despite the All-Star improving from his runner-up campaign last year, there is a chance he will fall short yet again.

Embiid has done everything in his power to build an iron-clad MVP resume. Averaging 30.4 points per game, he is on pace to become the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000. It's worth noting that O'Neal won MVP that year.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins And with another 40 piece spicy, Embiid has become the 1st center to lead the league in scoring since Shaq. This AND keeping the 76ers afloat during the Ben Simmons disaster.. I think my first official MVP is penciled in!



Embiid recently said he doesn't know what more he needs to do to be the frontrunner for the award. The comment did not sit well with Chris Russo, and he voiced his displeasure on ESPN's "First Take:"

"It's not like you're a runaway winner. I can make a case for Booker. I can make a case for the Denver center. This is not a no-brainer."

Russo said he wouldn't be mad if Embiid were to be awarded MVP. That being said, he also said he'd build his team around Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

"Jokic is the better player. If you ask me right now to set up my ball club for the next five years, I'm taking the kid from Denver."

Joel Embiid fighting an uphill battle to first MVP award

Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Very rarely are there this many players with legitimate cases to win MVP. The frontrunners are Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While they might be in the tier below, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum could also be thrown into the mix.

After finishing second last season, Embiid has pulled out all the stops in pursuit of the MVP award. He puts on dominant performances regularly. Plus, he's been in the lineup 66 times of 79 games. Missing 21 games was one of the main reasons why Embiid fell short of Jokic in the voting last season. Jokic had 91 first-place votes and 971 points. Embiid had one first-place vote and 586 points.

StatMuse @statmuse 40/10 games in a season since merger:



12 — Moses Malone (1982)

12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)

12 — Joel Embiid (this season)



The first two names won MVP that season. 40/10 games in a season since merger:12 — Moses Malone (1982)12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)12 — Joel Embiid (this season)The first two names won MVP that season. https://t.co/QkrV9kXuBN

Unfortunately for Embiid, other superstars have taken their games to new heights as well. Antetokounmpo's averages of 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists are better than his numbers from his two MVP seasons. He could take home his third MVP in a span of four years.

Even with a few games remaining, there is still no telling how things will play out regarding MVP voting. Given how many candidates there are, it is shaping up to be one of the closest races in history.

