Joel Embiid celebrates Real Madrid's improbable stoppage-time comeback: "NO OFFSIDE"

The UEFA Champions League is underway, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has enough time to watch the games. The Sixers were ousted by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in six games, so Embiid can now focus on supporting his favorite team.

The reigning league MVP is a fan of Real Madrid, which is why he was ecstatic when they mounted a comeback against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Bayern was in the lead for 21 minutes, and it looked like they were close to reaching the final. However, Real Madrid had some spark in them and scored two late goals to register a 2-1 comeback win.

Embiid was tuned in on the game and kept it cool as he posted on X (former Twitter) about Joselu's second goal - which came in stoppage time and was ruled good after a check for offside.

"NO OFFSIDE," Embiid posted.

The All-Star has been a longtime fan of the team and has shown continued support throughout the years.

Real Madrid congratulated Joel Embiid after his high-scoring performance

The love is mutual for Real Madrid and Joel Embiid. The team is highly aware of the high-profile athletes who support them in every contest. In January, the Sixers took on the challenge of playing against the San Antonio Spurs. Many thought that it would just be an usual regular-season game.

However, Embiid had a career night and ended the game with one of the highest-scoring performances in the league. The seven-time All-Star had 70 points and 18 rebounds against the Spurs. His performance led to a win and also an appreciation post from his favorite soccer team.

Real Madrid wasted no time in congratulating one of their biggest fans on X.

"Congratulations, @JoelEmbiid! All Madrid fans are proud of your feat: 70 points scored in an NBA game, a figure only reached before by eight players in history. Go Madrid!" (translated from Spanish)

Not only is Embiid a fan of the team, but he has also given the players credit for how well they've been. Recently, the center had some high praise for Jude Bellingham and compared him with Ronaldo Nazario.

"Man, he’s so good. I was already watching him at BVB. I didn’t think he was that good of a scorer. He’s always in right spaces. He’s like R9. It’s hard to explain, I’m watching every Madrid game trying to figure out how he’s so good," Embiid said.

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1, where Embiid will likely cheer for his favorite team again.

