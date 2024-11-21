Joel Embiid downplays possible rift with Tyrese Maxey after co-star's tough love: "Nothing malicious"

Earlier this week, reports emerged of an encounter between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in a team meeting. Following his first game since the details were leaked to the media, the former MVP reflected on his relationship with his emerging co-star.

After losing to the Miami Heat Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers held a meeting to try and get themselves back on track. Less than a day later, Shams Charania and other insiders had reports on what was said behind closed doors.

The biggest nugget from all the reporting is Maxey opening up to Joel Embiid about being late to practices and other team events. This was brought up because his actions have a big impact on the team's attitude as a whole.

When asked about his exchange with Maxey, Embiid touched on his relationship. He stated their bond is strong and nothing in the meeting was said with malice.

"That’s the relationship we have. Nothing malicious. I like when people are telling me what I’m not doing good, what I need to do better. Even though that part (the tardiness) maybe happened once or twice, when I wasn’t playing."

With all eyes on him, Embiid came out and delivered a strong performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Albeit in a losing effort, the Sixers star looked like his old self again with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA Insider responds to latest comments made by Joel Embiid

Before reflecting on his relationship with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid touched on events from the team meeting that somehow made their way to the media. He did not mince his words when relaying his displeasure.

"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s**t," Embiid said.

While many people have reported on what happened, ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to have a story on the matter. On Thursday, on the Pat McAfee Show, he was asked about the comments of the star big man.

Charania does not feel there is any bad blood between him and Joel Embiid for how things went down. The longtime insider also made it clear that he was simply doing his job and wasn't looking to hurt anyone with his news-breaking.

"I'm literally, literally, I'm just literally doing my job," Charania said.

This question was asked partly as a joke due to Embiid's previous actions this season. He was suspended for three games after allegedly getting into a physical encounter with a journalist after a game. Embiid was displeased with the media member because he cited the Sixers star's son and dead brother when criticizing his absence from play.

