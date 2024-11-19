Joel Embiid drops honest opinion on Philadelphia 76ers' nightmarish 2-11 record

Joel Embiid shared his thoughts following the Philadelphia 76ers' 106-89 defeat to the Miami Heat on Monday. The loss, the 76ers’ fourth straight, dropped their record to 2-11, tied for the worst in the NBA.

With every loss, the former MVP faces pressure to do more and better for his team. Embiid said after the loss to the Heat (via Tim Reynolds):

"I really want to empower all of our guys to succeed, but this is a learning experience for me and for us because we have a lot of new guys. ... But we've got that record, and something needs to be done about it."

Joel Embiid sat out training camp and didn't play in preseason to address nagging soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. He couldn’t play the Philadelphia 76ers’ first six games because of the same reason. Embiid also had to serve a three-game suspension for shoving a reporter, adding to his time off the court.

Paul George, the newly acquired star in the offseason, also suffered a knee injury in preseason. He was in street clothes in Philly’s opening five games. Chemistry has been a problem for Nick Nurse’s team due to injuries. With several additions to the roster, the team has stuttered out of the gates.

The chemistry and adjustment period didn't end with Embiid and George’s return. Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring strain during the 76ers’ 110-98 loss to the LA Clippers. With Maxey out, Nurse inserted rookie Jared McCain into the starting lineup, but Philadelphia has had little offensive rhythm this season.

Joel Embiid’s plan not to play back-to-back games could have an impact on the 76ers’ record

Joel Embiid said before the season started that he wouldn't play in back-to-back games to ease the pressure on his knees. If this is a plan he and the Philadelphia 76ers push through, improving their win-loss slate could be a big challenge.

Without Embiid, the 76ers will be underdogs almost every time they take the court. Philly has seven back-to-back sets this season, which likely guarantees seven more games minus the 7-foot big star.

The 76ers’ chances of improving their record diminish when their franchise cornerstone is in street clothes.

Joel Embiid said that he wants to do something about his team’s record, but he will have limited chances to do that. Sitting out one game in back-to-back sets might help his knees, but his team’s win-loss mark will likely suffer.

