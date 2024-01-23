Joel Embiid gives a 4-word response after learning he's matched one of Michael Jordan's most iconic feats

Joel Embiid put on an electrifying show in his showdown with French phenom Victor Wembanyama on Monday night. The reigning MVP exploded for a career-high 70 points to go with a career-best 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Embiid broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record of 68 points, which the legendary big man accomplished on Dec. 16, 1997.

“The Process” also joined Michael Jordan as the only two players with at least 65 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a single game. When told during the courtside post-game interview about the record, the Sixers superstar responded:

“Wilt [Chamberlain] never did this? I don’t believe that. Some of those world records we still got to see but I’m sure Wilt, he’s done it.”

Wilt Chamberlain had a staggering 15 games with at least 65 points but he never dished out more than five assists. He went close twice, doing it in 1962 against the Cincinnati Royals where he had 65 points, 22 rebounds and four assists. Chamberlain also had 66 points, 27 rebounds and four assists when he played for the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns in February 1969.

Michael Jordan set the standard on March 28, 1990, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. “His Airness” had 69 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block. The Chicago Bulls legend led his team to a 117-113 overtime win against the Cavs.

Joel Embiid didn’t need an extra five-minute period to get his staggering numbers. By the end of the third quarter, he had already amassed 59 points, which tied his previous career-high, 15 rebounds and four assists. Sixers coach Nick Nurse would have kept the MVP on the bench if not for the Spurs’ determined effort to close the gap.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich playfully told the media before the game that Victor Wembanyama and teammates would “hammer his a**.” The battering went the other way around as Embiid torched his defenders in every way possible. Even against “Wemby,” the NBA season leader in blocks, the Sixers big man had no trouble dissecting his opponent’s defense.

Joel Embiid is still behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain’s single-season scoring titles

After his 70-point masterpiece, Joel Embiid improved his NBA-best scoring average to 35.0 points per game. He is nearly two points better than last season’s 33.1 PPG which gave him a second scoring crown. Embiid is running away with his third scoring title.

Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstone, though, is still a long way off from the hauls of Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. “His Airness” has 10 scoring titles, an NBA record. He is followed by Chamberlain with seven. Embiid will be about halfway to Chamberlain’s record by the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

If Joel Embiid stays healthy, there is a big chance that he will get closer to the said legendary players.

