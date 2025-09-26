  • home icon
Joel Embiid Injury: Daryl Morey gives deflating update on 76ers star's return post knee surgery

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 26, 2025 19:19 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
The latest Joel Embiid injury update from Daryl Morey gives no timeline for return (Image credit: Imagn)

The latest Joel Embiid injury update from Daryl Morey has done little to quell the worries of fans. Although Embiid has looked slimmed down while doing on-court work with the team ahead of the 2025-26 season, there's no timeline for his return.

While speaking to members of the press this week, Morey explained that he and the team won't be setting a hard deadline for Embiid's return. Instead, the plan is to give the former MVP plenty of time to recover so that when he does return, he's able to stay on the court without re-aggravating his injury.

"This is straight from the doctors: we're not getting into the expectations game," Morey said on Friday. "The doctor's advice, what Joel said on listening to his body, which is a big component in how doctors manage injuries. That's going to be what carries the day this year."
Last season, Embiid played just 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, numbers that were all considerably down from his 2023-24 MVP season.

While the 76ers are heading into the season with a number of players battling injuries, their cautious approach could wind up paying dividends come playoff time.

Joel Embiid's injury isn't the only one the 76ers are dealing with

The Joel Embiid injury isn't the only one the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with ahead of the 2025-26 season. In addition to Embiid's recovery, the team is also monitoring Paul George, who isn't expected to be ready to go at the start of the upcoming season.

According to George, he's able to do everything but full-contact work right now. Much like Embiid, he isn't putting a firm date on his return, and instead, his focus is on making sure that when he does return to action, he can stay healthy and remain on the court.

On top of the injuries to Embiid and George, the team was dealt another tough blow this week when news broke that Jared McCain sustained a UCL tear in his thumb. While the timeline for recovery from UCL thumb tears has improved in recent years, the fact of the matter remains that the team is likely to be without McCain for the next five to six weeks.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years, the 76ers will look to move past the injuries to Embiid, George and McCain and embark on a deep playoff run.

